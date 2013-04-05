America's 11 Most Powerful Prison Gangs

The cold-blooded assassinations of two Texas prosecutors — and a suspected link to the Aryan Brotherhood of Texas — have placed American prison gangs in the spotlight.



The drug war has caused the U.S. prison population to explode. Ironically, these groups fuel the drug trade from the inside.

We gathered information from the Department of Justice and gang expert and teacher Robert Walker to get an idea of who the baddest of the bad are.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.