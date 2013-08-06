The 16 Most Dangerous Jobs In America

There were

3.5 fatal injuries per 100,000 full-time workers in 2011, according to the Bureau of Labour Statistics.

That number is happily very low compared to how bad things used to be, like in 1933 when there were 37 deaths per 100,000 workers.

Still, some professions will always be dangerous. Planes, trains, and boats may crash, people may fall from high places, and heavy equipment may be turn on its operator.

These are the risks taken on every day by many of America’s blue collar workers.

