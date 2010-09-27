The 15 Most Dangerous Jobs In America

Gus Lubin
roofer

10 per cent of Americans can’t find a job, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t jobs out there. They’re just not the kind of jobs most Americans want.

We’ve got a list of the 15 most dangerous jobs from the BLS.

If you’re not afraid of getting trapped in mine or climbing 1,700 foot broadcast towers without safety cords, then go get yourself a job.

#15 Grounds maintenance workers

12 fatalities per 100,000

160 fatalities in 2007

Falls are a common cause of death.

$14/h is the average wage.

Source: BLS and PayScale (5-9 y experience)

#14 Helpers, construction trades

13.7 fatalities per 100,000

18 fatalities in 2007

Falls are a common cause of death.

$15/h is the average wage.


Source: BLS and PayScale (5-9 y experience)

#13 Firefighters

17.4 fatalities per 100,000

50 fatalities in 2007

Fires and explosions are common causes of death.

Wage information was not available.

Source: BLS and PayScale (5-9 y experience)

#12 Construction laborers

19.5 fatalities per 100,000

345 fatalities in 2007

Falls are a common cause of death.

$16/h is the average wage.


Source: BLS and PayScale (5-9 y experience)

#11 Taxi drivers and chauffeurs

21.3 fatalities per 100,000

50 fatalities in 2007

Assaults and violent acts are common causes of death.

$12/h is the average wage.


Source: BLS and PayScale (5-9 y experience)

#10 Police and sheriff's patrol officers

21.8 fatalities per 100,000

146 fatalities in 2007

Transportation incidents are a common cause of death.

Wage information is not available.


Source: BLS and PayScale (5-9 y experience)

#9 Refuse and recyclable material collectors

22.8 fatalities per 100,000

18 fatalities in 2007

Transportation incidents are a common cause of death.

$17/h is the average wage.


Source: BLS and PayScale (5-9 y experience)

#8 Driver/sales workers and truck drivers

28.2 fatalities per 100,000

976 fatalities in 2007

Transportation incidents are a common cause of death.

$12/h is the average wage.


Source: BLS and PayScale (5-9 y experience)

#7 Electrical power-line installers and repairers

29.1 fatalities per 100,000

30 fatalities in 2007

Exposure to harmful substances or environments is a common cause of death.

$22/h is the average wage.


Source: BLS and PayScale (5-9 y experience)

#6 Roofers

29.4 fatalities per 100,000

79 fatalities in 2007

Falls are a common cause of death.

$16/h is the average wage.


Source: BLS and PayScale (5-9 y experience)

#5 Farmers and ranchers

39.5 fatalities per 100,000

293 fatalities in 2007

Transportation incidents are a common cause of death.

Wage information was not available.

Source: BLS and PayScale (5-9 y experience)

#4 Structural iron and steel workers

45.5 fatalities per 100,000

40 fatalities in 2007

Contact with objects and equipment is a common cause of death.

$19/h is the average wage.


Source: BLS and PayScale (5-9 y experience)

#3 Aircraft pilots and flight engineers

70.7 fatalities per 100,000

87 fatalities in 2007

Transportation incidents are a common cause of death.

Wage information was not available.

Source: BLS and PayScale (5-9 y experience)

#2 Logging workers

86.4 fatalities per 100,000

76 fatalities in 2007

Contact with objects and equipment is a common cause of death.

$13/h is the average wage.


Source: BLS and PayScale (5-9 y experience)

#1 Fishers and related fishing workers

111.8 fatalities per 100,000

38 fatalities in 2008

Transportation incidents are a common cause of death.

$13/h is the average wage.

Source: BLS and PayScale (5-9 y experience)

