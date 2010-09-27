The 15 Most Dangerous Jobs In America

10 per cent of Americans can’t find a job, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t jobs out there. They’re just not the kind of jobs most Americans want.
We’ve got a list of the 15 most dangerous jobs from the BLS.
If you’re not afraid of getting trapped in mine or climbing 1,700 foot broadcast towers without safety cords, then go get yourself a job.
12 fatalities per 100,000
160 fatalities in 2007
Falls are a common cause of death.
$14/h is the average wage.
13.7 fatalities per 100,000
18 fatalities in 2007
Falls are a common cause of death.
$15/h is the average wage.
17.4 fatalities per 100,000
50 fatalities in 2007
Fires and explosions are common causes of death.
Wage information was not available.
19.5 fatalities per 100,000
345 fatalities in 2007
Falls are a common cause of death.
$16/h is the average wage.
21.3 fatalities per 100,000
50 fatalities in 2007
Assaults and violent acts are common causes of death.
$12/h is the average wage.
21.8 fatalities per 100,000
146 fatalities in 2007
Transportation incidents are a common cause of death.
Wage information is not available.
22.8 fatalities per 100,000
18 fatalities in 2007
Transportation incidents are a common cause of death.
$17/h is the average wage.
28.2 fatalities per 100,000
976 fatalities in 2007
Transportation incidents are a common cause of death.
$12/h is the average wage.
29.1 fatalities per 100,000
30 fatalities in 2007
Exposure to harmful substances or environments is a common cause of death.
$22/h is the average wage.
29.4 fatalities per 100,000
79 fatalities in 2007
Falls are a common cause of death.
$16/h is the average wage.
39.5 fatalities per 100,000
293 fatalities in 2007
Transportation incidents are a common cause of death.
Wage information was not available.
45.5 fatalities per 100,000
40 fatalities in 2007
Contact with objects and equipment is a common cause of death.
$19/h is the average wage.
70.7 fatalities per 100,000
87 fatalities in 2007
Transportation incidents are a common cause of death.
Wage information was not available.
86.4 fatalities per 100,000
76 fatalities in 2007
Contact with objects and equipment is a common cause of death.
$13/h is the average wage.
111.8 fatalities per 100,000
38 fatalities in 2008
Transportation incidents are a common cause of death.
$13/h is the average wage.
