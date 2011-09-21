The 15 Most Dangerous Jobs In America

A few years ago many Americans would have turned their noses up at a blue collar job with a fatality rate of 116 per 100k and a much higher injury rate.
Not any more.
In this economy plenty of the 14,000,000 unemployed would be glad to get work as a fisherman or other dangerous jobs.
Fatalities per 100k: 11.0
Fatalities in 2010: 41
The most common cause of death in this profession is transportation incidents, though contact with objects and equipment caused about a quarter of fatalities. In May 2010, the median hourly wage for operating engineers was $19.42.
Source: BLS
Fatalities per 100k: 11.3
Fatalities in 2010: 22
Over half of athlete, coach, and umpire fatalities come in transportation incidents, but about a quarter come from assaults or violent acts. In May 2008 the median salary for athletes was $40,480; for coaches and scouts, $28,340; and for umpires and related workers, $23,730 (these figures are skewed because of the high salaries for people working in the big leagues).
Source: BLS
Fatalities per 100k: 14.0
Fatalities in 2010: 141
The most common cause of death for grounds maintenance workers was transportation incidents, but significant numbers of fatalities could also be attributed to falls, exposure to harmful substances and the environment, and contact with objects and equipment. The median hourly wage for grounds maintenance workers in May 2008 was $11.13.
Source: BLS
Fatalities per 100k: 16.1
Fatalities in 2010: 45
Deaths among taxi drivers and chauffeurs are about evenly split between traffic accidents and assaults/violent acts, though there were slightly more fatalities due to assaults. Including tips, the median annual wage in 2008 was $21,550.
Source: BLS
Fatalities per 100k: 15.6
Fatalities in 2010: 193
Though most construction laborer fatalities -- about a third -- could be attributed to falls; transportation incidents, contact with objects and equipment, and exposure to harmful substances or the environment were also responsible for significant deaths. In May 2008, the median hourly wage for construction laborers was $13.71.
Source: BLS
Fatalities per 100k: 15.6
Fatalities in 2010: 21
The most common cause of death for electrical power-line installers and repairers is exposure to harmful substances or the environment, which relates closely to their working with electricity. The median annual salary for this profession in May 2008 was $55,100.
Source: BLS
Fatalities per 100k: 18.0
Fatalities in 2010: 133
Transportation incidents are the leading cause of death, but assault and violent acts also accounted for 53 fatalities nationwide among police and sheriff's patrol officers in 2010. In May 2010, the median hourly wage was $25.74.
Source: BLS
Fatalities per 100k: 21.8
Fatalities in 2010: 683
Truck drivers deal with difficult hours and thin profit margins, which create situations that lead to accidents. Median hourly wage varies: for heavy truck drivers, it was $17.92 in May 2008; for light truck or delivery truck drivers, $13.27; and for drivers/sales workers, it was $10.70.
Source: BLS
Fatalities per 100k: 32.4
Fatalities in 2010: 57
As you might expect for a profession that involves working primarily on roofs, the most common cause of death for roofers is falls. In May 2008, the median hourly wage for roofers was $16.17.
Source: BLS
Fatalities per 100k: 38.9
Fatalities in 2010: 43
The median hourly wage for those in the coal mining industry is $23.11.
Source: BLS
Fatalities per 100k: 41.4
Fatalities in 2010: 300
Because of the machinery and movement difficulties that farmers and ranchers confront daily, transportation incidents are the leading cause of death. Contact with objects and equipment also causes a significant number of fatalities--about a third.
Source: BLS
Fatalities per 100k: 70.6
Fatalities in 2010: 78
The most common cause of death for aircraft pilots and flight engineers is transportation incidents, including crashes. Unlike many other jobs on this list, the earning potential for pilots is high--the median annual salary for airline pilots and flight engineers in May 2008 was $111,680, and for commercial pilots it was $65,340.
Source: BLS
Fatalities per 100k: 91.9
Fatalities in 2010: 59
The most common cause of death for loggers is contact with objects or equipment--presumably, the trees they are cutting down, and the instruments they are using to cut them. The median hourly wages for logging workers ranged from $14.66 to $15.96 in May 2008.
Source: BLS
Fatalities per 100k: 116
Fatalities in 2010: 29
For fishers and fishing-related workers, the most common cause of death is transportation incidents, though a little under a third of the deaths are caused by the environment. Also, for the most dangerous job in the country, wages are low: the median hourly wage in May 2008 was $12.30.
Source: BLS
