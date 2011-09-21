The 15 Most Dangerous Jobs In America

A few years ago many Americans would have turned their noses up at a blue collar job with a fatality rate of 116 per 100k and a much higher injury rate.



Not any more.

In this economy plenty of the 14,000,000 unemployed would be glad to get work as a fisherman or other dangerous jobs.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.