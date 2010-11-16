PARENTS BEWARE: These Are The Most Dangerous High School Sports

High school athletes sometimes debate what is the toughest and most dangerous sport. From an adult perspective, the bigger issue is safety.
This is a growing concern as amateur sports become faster and more competitive.
The best research on the subject comes from the Catastrophic Injury Research centre at UNC. Based on their data, we’ve identified the sports most likely to cause death or serious injury — counting only casualties caused directly by playing a sport.
Participants since '82: 651,902
Casualties since '82:
- 0 fatalities
- 0 permanent disabilities
- 1 non-permanent brain/spinal cord injury
Although women's lacrosse tends to be less aggressive than men's, a lack of helmet may lead to many preventable concussions.
Participants since '82: 14,342,118
Casualties since '82:
- 2 fatalities
- 5 permanent disabilities
- 15 non-permanent brain/spinal cord injuries
A recent study shows there has been an increase in more serious and traumatic brain injuries in basketball especially because players sometimes don't recognise the sign of concussion and continue playing.
Participants since '82: 3,078,103
Casualties since '82:
- 0 fatalities
- 4 permanent disabilities
- 1 non-permanent brain/spinal cord injury
While swimming is known for being a low impact sport, head injuries can occur when swimmers dive in to the pool for a race or divers jump from heights performing flips into the pool.
Participants since '82: 7,559,165
Casualties since '82:
- 7 fatalities
- 2 permanent disabilities
- 6 non-permanent brain/spinal cord injuries
Men's soccer players sometimes experience concussions from the common technique of 'heading,' the ball. Also when soaring through the air to head the ball, players often collide with others.
Participants since '82: 1,496,239
Casualties since '82:
- 0 fatalities
- 3 permanent disabilities
- 0 non-permanent brain/spinal cord injuries
The dense plastic of a field hockey ball poses a danger when the ball flies off the ground. In 2002, a teenage girl suffered a minor concussion after being hit with a ball during practice and suffered long term speech and emotional changes.
Participants since '82: 2,372,996
Casualties since '82:
- 0 fatalities
- 5 permanent disabilities
- 3 non-permanent brain/spinal cord injuries
Swimmers experience most injuries in the shoulders but head injuries can occur when diving or from underwater collisions.
Participants since '82: 11,389,938
Casualties since '82:
- 11 fatalities
- 18 permanent disabilities
- 23 non-permanent brain/spinal cord injuries
Getting hit by a pitched or hit ball can cause concussion. Continuing to play after concussion can aggravate damage, which is why the MLB is considering making players sit out for seven days after a concussion. Collisions can also occur during base running.
Participants since '82: 13,891,928
Casualties since '82:
- 21 fatalities
- 18 permanent disabilities
- 26 non-permanent brain/spinal cord injuries
Deaths have been associated with various field events, including pole vaulting and discuss. For instance, a high school pole vaulter died in 1997 due to head and neck injuries after a practice.
Participants since '82: 6,502,394
Casualties since '82:
- 2 fatalities
- 36 permanent disabilities
- 21 non-permanent brain/spinal cord injuries
In 2007, a young wrestler lost feeling from the neck down after an injury from a wrestling match. Wrestlers often end up in awkward positions, putting stress on their head and spinal cord.
Participants since '82: 947,308
Casualties since '82:
- 2 fatalities
- 4 permanent disabilities
- 6 non-permanent brain/spinal cord injuries
In attempt to make the game safer the NCAA is making stricter rules for the 2011 season. Players will receive one to three minute penalties if they deliberately strike an opponent in the head or neck area. Similar precautions are taking hold in high school.
Participants since '82: 656,309
Casualties since '82:
- 0 fatalities
- 6 permanent disabilities
- 3 non-permanent brain/spinal cord injuries
Performing flips and flying on uneven bars, gymnasts risk landing incorrectly with every trick they do. In 2009, an 11-year-old girl lost her grip of the bars at practice, landed on her head, and spent 21 days in the hospital and months of recovery.
Participants since '82: 36,762,903
Casualties since '82:
- 111 fatalities
- 308 permanent disabilities
- 280 non-permanent brain/spinal cord injuries
Despite helmets and pads, head injuries continue to be a concern in professional and amateur football. In October 2009, a 13-year-old Hollywood High School football player died from a 'massive cerebral edema due to blunt head trauma,' after collapsing on the field during a football game.
Participants since '82: 760,129
Casualties since '82:
- 2 fatalities
- 9 permanent disabilities
- 8 non-permanent brain/spinal cord injuries
Due to hockey's intense physical contact, players experience concussions often. The speed players gain on the ice make collisions more intense and illegal hits occur often.
Cheerleading might be the most dangerous sport, but participation data isn't available. Since '82 there have been at least 2 fatalities, 5 permanent disabilities and 15 non-permanent brain/spinal cord injuries.
It might also be Men's Gymnastics, which we left off the list because of low participation rates. Since '82 there has been at least 4 casualties among only 100,000 participants.
Also dangerous is Women's Ice Hockey, which registered 2 casualties among only 81,000 participants -- nearly as dangerous as Men's Hockey despite the prohibition on checking.
