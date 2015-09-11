The 17 most dangerous foods in the world

There’s being an adventurous eater and there’s being an adventurous eater.

Mr Gamez compiled an infographic on the world’s 17 deadliest foods. In addition to naming the foods, the infographic also features tips on how to eat each dish, where the food is from, and some facts about how deadly it can be.

From fugu (pufferfish) from Japan to raw cassava (manioc) from South America, here are the deadliest foods in the world.

