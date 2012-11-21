The Most Dangerous Colleges In America

Photo: Wikimedia Commons
College is hard enough without having to worry about serious crime. Yet crime is a reality on and around many college campuses.The FBI’s Uniform Crime Report identified 2,696 violent crime incidents and 87,160 property crime incidents on and around college campuses in 2011.
We ranked the most dangerous colleges by averaging FBI crime data per capita from 2008 to 2011 for schools with enrollment over 10,000. Schools were ranked based on a combination of violent crime rank and property crime rank, with violent crime weighted four times higher.
NOTE: Some people have objected to our use of FBI data because (1) not all schools participate in the survey and (2) some schools are more aggressive than others in reporting crime in neighbouring noncampus areas.
In response to criticism, we prepared an alternate list based on on-campus crimes tracked for the Clery Act. We are happy to report, however, that this alternate ranking produced remarkably similar results — suggesting that both lists are good at identifying dangerous colleges. For instance, two schools which objected vocally to our original list — UCLA and UC-Riverside — were also named among the most dangerous colleges based on this new data set.
We have included responses submitted by various schools on their respective slides.
UPDATE: We have changed New Mexico State’s ranking after having been informed of an error in the FBI database.
Student population:
40,416
Violent crime incidents per year:
26
Property crime incidents per year:
551
2011 was a particularly violent year, with three forcible rapes, 10 robberies, and 18 aggravated assaults.
We averaged FBI crime data per capita from 2008 to 2011 for schools with enrollment over 10,000. Schools were ranked based on a combination of the violent crime rank and property crime rank (weighted 4:1). Violent crimes include murder/nonnegligent manslaughter, forcible rape, robbery, and aggravated assault. Property crimes include burglary, larceny, motor vehicle theft, and arson.
Student population:
13,415
Violent crime incidents per year:
9
Property crime incidents per year:
183
Jonesboro saw an alarming 42 burglaries in 2011, among other violent crimes.
Student population:
10,795
Violent crime incidents per year:
7
Property crime incidents per year:
170
2011 was a particularly dangerous year, with 9 violent crimes and 211 property crimes.
Student population:
12,585
Violent crime incidents per year:
10
Property crime incidents per year:
161
2011 was a tragic year, with eight forcible rapes, among other crimes.
Student population:
20,932
Violent crime incidents per year:
12
Property crime incidents per year:
413
2011 was a particularly bad year, with 17 violent crimes and 501 property crimes.
Student population:
11,798
Violent crime incidents per year:
9
Property crime incidents per year:
167
2011 was a particularly bad year with 16 violent crimes -- including one killing and one forcible rape -- and 212 property crimes.
Student population:
28,300
Violent crime incidents per year:
22
Property crime incidents per year:
392
Property crimes spiked to 461 incidents in 2011, including 69 burglaries, 385 larcenies, seven motor vehicle thefts, and one arson.
Student population:
25,197
Violent crime incidents per year:
20
Property crime incidents per year:
328
2011 was bad here too, with 21 violent crimes -- including one forcible rape -- and 367 property crimes.
Student population:
10,566
Violent crime incidents per year:
6
Property crime incidents per year:
321
MIT saw a spike in property crime with 382 incidents in 2011.
Student population:
20,037
Violent crime incidents per year:
16
Property crime incidents per year:
291
Carbondale saw three forcible rapes in 2011, among other violent crimes.
Student population:
32,283
Violent crime incidents per year:
23
Property crime incidents per year:
558
University of Cincinnati saw a big drop in violent crimes in 2011, down to 19 after an alarming 49 in 2010. Property crime was down too -- but things are still pretty bad.
Student population:
11,494
Violent crime incidents per year:
9
Property crime incidents per year:
214
Indiana State saw an alarming 236 larceny incidents in 2011, among other property crimes.
Student population:
22,083
Violent crime incidents per year:
19
Property crime incidents per year:
353
2011 was a particularly dangerous year, with 26 violent crimes and 376 property crimes.
Student population:
20,720
Violent crime incidents per year:
15
Property crime incidents per year:
592
2011 was a particularly violent year, with four forcible rapes, 11 robberies, and five aggravated assaults.
Student population:
29,451
Violent crime incidents per year:
26
Property crime incidents per year:
474
There were an alarming 22 robberies in 2011, among other violent crimes.
Student population:
14,776
Violent crime incidents per year:
14
Property crime incidents per year:
238
University of South Alabama reported one killing and two forcible rapes in 2011, among other violent crimes.
Student population:
28,688
Violent crime incidents per year:
24
Property crime incidents per year:
659
2011 was an extremely violent year, with two forcible rapes, four robberies, and 30 aggravated assaults.
Student population:
29,187
Violent crime incidents per year:
27
Property crime incidents per year:
575
Violent crimes were relatively low in 2011, with only five forcible rapes, three robberies, and five aggravated assaults.
Student population:
12,714
Violent crime incidents per year:
11
Property crime incidents per year:
555
2011 saw an alarming 535 larcenies, among other property crimes.
Student population:
13,284
Violent crime incidents per year:
15
Property crime incidents per year:
292
Property crime was relatively low in 2011, with only 11 burglaries, 220 larcenies, 12 motor vehicle thefts, and one arson.
Student population:
15,016
Violent crime incidents per year:
14
Property crime incidents per year:
753
2011 was relatively safe, with only nine violent crimes and 650 property crimes.
Student population:
35,833
Violent crime incidents per year:
38
Property crime incidents per year:
915
Violent crime dropped to 32 incidents in 2011, while property crime spiked to 1,011.
Student population:
38,157
Violent crime incidents per year:
49
Property crime incidents per year:
921
While crime declined in 2011, things are still terrible: 12 forcible rapes; 11 robberies; 17 aggravated assaults; 195 burglaries; 625 larcenies; 18 motor vehicle thefts; and three incidents of arson.
UCLA director of media relations Phil Hampton issued the following statement:
Safety is a priority at UCLA, and we are proud of our record. UCLA police take reports of crimes committed not only on university-owned and university-operated properties both on campus and off, but also crimes committed in neighbouring off-campus areas where UCLA police have concurrent jurisdiction with other law enforcement agencies. Our students feel safe. To conclude that UCLA somehow is dangerous is a reckless mischaracterization of data.
