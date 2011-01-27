The 14 Most Dangerous Colleges In America

When it comes to choosing a college, there are a lot of factors to weigh: athletics, social scene, and of course safety. From a parent’s point of view, the safety comes high on the list.



Using data from the FBI’s Crime in the United States reports, specifically for crimes on university and college campuses, we compiled a ranking of the most dangerous colleges campuses in the country.

Certain elite colleges make the list, including MIT, Duke and Amherst — a reminder that quality of students bears little on the neighbourhood.

Methodology: We used FBI data from 2005 to 2009. Schools were ranked by violent crime rate and property crime rate (weighted 4:1). Violent crimes include murder, rape, robbery and aggravated assault. Property crimes include burglary, larceny, motor vehicle theft and arson. See last slide for further discussion.



#14 Massachusetts Institute of Technology Student population: 10,220 Violent crimes per year: 6 Property crimes per year: 426 MIT saw its highest crime rates in 2007, and in 2008 crime declined dramatically. We used FBI data from 2005 to 2009. Schools were ranked by violent crime rate and property crime rate (weighted 4:1). Violent crimes include murder, rape, robbery and aggravated assault. Property crimes include burglary, larceny, motor vehicle theft and arson. See last slide for further discussion. #13 University of Maryland--Eastern Shore Student population: 4,290 Violent crimes per year: 7 Property crimes per year: 167 University of Maryland Eastern Shore has seen a steady decrease in total crime since 2005. We used FBI data from 2005 to 2009. Schools were ranked by violent crime rate and property crime rate (weighted 4:1). Violent crimes include murder, rape, robbery and aggravated assault. Property crimes include burglary, larceny, motor vehicle theft and arson. See last slide for further discussion. #12 Trinity University (Texas) Student population: 2,490 Violent crimes per year: 1 Property crimes per year: 134 In 2007, there were three forcible rapes and 48 larceny thefts. We used FBI data from 2005 to 2009. Schools were ranked by violent crime rate and property crime rate (weighted 4:1). Violent crimes include murder, rape, robbery and aggravated assault. Property crimes include burglary, larceny, motor vehicle theft and arson. See last slide for further discussion. #11 Mount Holyoke College (Massachusetts) Student population: 2,200 Violent crimes per year: 5 Property crimes per year: 97 Mount Holyoke College had its highest crime rate in 2006 when there were seven forcible rapes. Methodology: We used FBI data from 2005 to 2009. Schools were ranked by violent crime rate and property crime rate (weighted 4:1). Violent crimes include murder, rape, robbery and aggravated assault. Property crimes include burglary, larceny, motor vehicle theft and arson. See last slide for further discussion. #10 Amherst College (Massachusetts) Student population: 1,745 Violent crimes per year: 2 Property crimes per year: 86 Amherst College's security seems to be improving. In 2008 there were zero violent crimes, and in 2009 there were three. The problem on this campus is a high property crime rate. Methodology: We used FBI data from 2005 to 2009. Schools were ranked by violent crime rate and property crime rate (weighted 4:1). Violent crimes include murder, rape, robbery and aggravated assault. Property crimes include burglary, larceny, motor vehicle theft and arson. See last slide for further discussion. #9 Vanderbilt University (Tennessee) Student population: 12,100 Violent crimes per year: 21 Property crimes per year: 581 In 2006 alone there were three reported forcible rapes at Vanderbilt. We used FBI data from 2005 to 2009. Schools were ranked by violent crime rate and property crime rate (weighted 4:1). Violent crimes include murder, rape, robbery and aggravated assault. Property crimes include burglary, larceny, motor vehicle theft and arson. See last slide for further discussion. #8 Duke University Student population: 14,060 Violent crimes per year: 11 Property crimes per year: 745 Despite the lacrosse scandal which took place in 2006, Duke still showed a higher rate of crime in 2007 to 2009. Methodology: We used FBI data from 2005 to 2009. Schools were ranked by violent crime rate and property crime rate (weighted 4:1). Violent crimes include murder, rape, robbery and aggravated assault. Property crimes include burglary, larceny, motor vehicle theft and arson. See last slide for further discussion. #7 Clark Atlanta University Student population: 4,070 Violent crimes per year: 18 Property crimes per year: 187 Clark Atlanta must be cleaning up its act: 2009 showed the lowest crime rate since 2005. Methodology: We used FBI data from 2005 to 2009. Schools were ranked by violent crime rate and property crime rate (weighted 4:1). Violent crimes include murder, rape, robbery and aggravated assault. Property crimes include burglary, larceny, motor vehicle theft and arson. See last slide for further discussion. #6 South Carolina State University Student population: 4,900 Violent crimes per year: 18 Property crimes per year: 221 In 2006, there were 26 violent crimes on South Carolina State University's campus, particularly higher than the average. Methodology: We used FBI data from 2005 to 2009. Schools were ranked by violent crime rate and property crime rate (weighted 4:1). Violent crimes include murder, rape, robbery and aggravated assault. Property crimes include burglary, larceny, motor vehicle theft and arson. See last slide for further discussion. #5 Morehouse College (Georgia) Student population: 2,780 Violent crimes per year: 9 Property crimes per year: 169 On the violent crime side, Morehouse College's biggest problem is robberies. In 2008 there were eight robberies, and in 2009 there were nine. We used FBI data from 2005 to 2009. Schools were ranked by violent crime rate and property crime rate (weighted 4:1). Violent crimes include murder, rape, robbery and aggravated assault. Property crimes include burglary, larceny, motor vehicle theft and arson. See last slide for further discussion. #4 New College of Florida Student population: 790 Violent crimes per year: 1 Property crimes per year: 54 There was a reported rape in both 2008 and 2009 on New College's campus. And in 2007 there were 61 larceny thefts. We used FBI data from 2005 to 2009. Schools were ranked by violent crime rate and property crime rate (weighted 4:1). Violent crimes include murder, rape, robbery and aggravated assault. Property crimes include burglary, larceny, motor vehicle theft and arson. See last slide for further discussion. #3 Cheyney University (Pennsylvania) Student population: 1,490 Violent crimes per year: 10 Property crimes per year: 79 At Cheyney, there were 75 larceny thefts in 2008 alone. We used FBI data from 2005 to 2009. Schools were ranked by violent crime rate and property crime rate (weighted 4:1). Violent crimes include murder, rape, robbery and aggravated assault. Property crimes include burglary, larceny, motor vehicle theft and arson. See last slide for further discussion. #2 Savannah State University Student population: 3,450 Violent crimes per year: 9 Property crimes per year: 265 On Savannah State University's campus, there was a reported rape in both 2008 and 2009. There were also six robberies and five aggravated assaults in 2009. We used FBI data from 2005 to 2009. Schools were ranked by violent crime rate and property crime rate (weighted 4:1). Violent crimes include murder, rape, robbery and aggravated assault. Property crimes include burglary, larceny, motor vehicle theft and arson. See last slide for further discussion. #1 Benedict College (South Carolina) Student population: 2,880 Violent crimes per year: 12 Property crimes per year: 267 In 2009 there were two forcible rapes on Benedict's campus. In the same year, there were 16 reported aggravated assaults. We used FBI data from 2005 to 2009. Schools were ranked by violent crime rate and property crime rate (weighted 4:1). Violent crimes include murder, rape, robbery and aggravated assault. Property crimes include burglary, larceny, motor vehicle theft and arson. See last slide for further discussion. More on the data... The FBI explicitly discourages rankings based on this data. Obviously this has a lot to do with the controversy of such a list. Further disclaimers: The data includes some 575 campuses, but inexplicably omits some major schools The most dangerous schools include a very high number of medical schools; presumably because their campuses include semi-public hospital areas. We removed graduate schools from the list A few of the most dangerous colleges happen to be some of the best... The 50 Best Colleges In America >

