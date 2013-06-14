The 25 Most Dangerous Cities In America

A chain-locked gate surrounds an abandoned industrial complex in Flint, Mich.

Violent crime rose in the U.S. in 2012 for the first time in six years, according to



preliminary crime data released by the FBI.Business Insider analysed the report to determine the cities with the most violent crime per capita. In the three years we have published this ranking, many cities have repeatedly made the list.

From the decaying Rust Belt, Flint, Mich. emerged as the most dangerous city in 2012, 2011, and 2010, according to our analysis.

Detroit, Mich., Oakland, Calif., and St. Louis, Mo. were also consistently among the most dangerous cities.

To improve our ranking and understand its limitations, we consulted several experts.

The main problem with the FBI’s Uniform Crime Report, according to UCLA professor Mark Kleiman, is that some cities have broader boundaries and include safer, suburban areas in their crime reports. The centre of the city might be crime-ridden, but the safer outskirts skew the overall picture.

Another problem with the UCR is that different police precincts have different ways of classifying aggravated assault versus “simple assault,” Carnegie Melon’s Alfred Blumstein told us.

Despite these problems, the UCR remains the definitive source of crime data in the U.S. “There is no perfect system, but this is best that we have,” says criminal justice professor Tod Burke.

Our preliminary 2012 ranking includes all cities with a population over 100,000. We compared the cities’ rates of murder and nonnegligent manslaughter, rape, and robbery against 2011 national averages, with the per cent deviations averaged to determine overall ranking for violent crime. We did not count aggravated assault due to inconsistent reporting of this crime.

We have included a brief discussion of crime in each city and will add to it any useful insight or responses shared in the comment section or by email.

