The New Most Dangerous Cities In America

For the fifth year in a row, crime is down in the United States, according to the FBI. The 2010 final statistics released today show a 6.0% drop in violent crimes from last year’s report — better than the 5.5% announced in the preliminary findings in May.



Violent crime is down 13.2% from 2006 and 13.4% from 2001.

But parts of the country are getting worse.

Flint, Michigan — the most violent city in America — saw a 10% increase in violent crime over last year, with 2,208 violent crimes per 100,000 people. Rust Belt neighbour Detroit was only slightly safer.

The cities on this list are ranked by violent crimes, including murder, forcible rape, robbery, and aggravated assault, per 100,000 people.

#25 Elizabeth, N.J. Elizabeth had 1,100 violent crimes per 100,000 people. There were 601 robberies per 100,000 people, which is five times the national average. Note: Violent crime includes murder and nonnegligent manslaughter, forcible rape, robbery and aggravated assault. #24 Lansing, Mich. Lansing had 1,101 violent crimes per 100,000 people. There were 86 forcible rapes per 100,000 people, more than triple the national average. Note: Violent crime includes murder and nonnegligent manslaughter, forcible rape, robbery and aggravated assault. #23 Miami, Fla. Miami had 1,108 violent crimes per 100,000 people. There were 421 robberies per 100,000 people, more than triple the national average. Note: Violent crime includes murder and nonnegligent manslaughter, forcible rape, robbery and aggravated assault. #22 St. Petersburg, Fla. St. Petersburg had 1,132 violent crimes per 100,000 people. There were 775 assaults per 100,000 people, which is three times the national average.

Note: Violent crime includes murder and nonnegligent manslaughter, forcible rape, robbery and aggravated assault. #21 Nashville, Tenn. Nashville had 1,135 violent crimes per 100,000 people. There were 60 forcible rapes per 100,000 people, which is more than double the national average. Note: Violent crime includes murder and nonnegligent manslaughter, forcible rape, robbery and aggravated assault. #20 Richmond, Calif. Richmond had 1,134 violent crimes per 100,000 people. There were 20 murders per 100,000 people, which is more than four times the national average. Note: Violent crime includes murder and nonnegligent manslaughter, forcible rape, robbery and aggravated assault. #19 Kansas City, Mo. Kansas City had 1,140 violent crimes per 100,000 people. There were 21 murders per 100,000 people, which is more than four times the national average.

Note: Violent crime includes murder and nonnegligent manslaughter, forcible rape, robbery and aggravated assault. #18 Lowell, Mass. Lowell had 1,156 violent crimes per 100,000 people. There were 921 assaults per 100,000 people, which is almost four times the national average. Note: Violent crime includes murder and nonnegligent manslaughter, forcible rape, robbery and aggravated assault. #17 Philadelphia, Pa. Philadelphia had 1,189 violent crimes per 100,000 people. There were 537 robberies per 100,000 people, which is four times the national average. Note: Violent crime includes murder and nonnegligent manslaughter, forcible rape, robbery and aggravated assault. #16 Springfield, Ill. Springfield had 1,237 violent crimes per 100,000 people. There were 89 forcible rapes per 100,000, more than triple the national average. Note: Violent crime includes murder and nonnegligent manslaughter, forcible rape, robbery and aggravated assault. #15 Washington, D.C. Washington D.C. had 1,241 violent crimes per 100,000 people. There were 22 murders per 100,000 people, more than four times the national average. Note: Violent crime includes murder and nonnegligent manslaughter, forcible rape, robbery and aggravated assault. #14 Hartford, Conn. Hartford had 1,293 violent crimes per 100,000 people. There were 21 murders per 100,000 people, more than four times the national average. Note: Violent crime includes murder and nonnegligent manslaughter, forcible rape, robbery and aggravated assault. #13 Cleveland, Ohio Cleveland had 1,297 violent crimes per 100,000 people. There were 822 motor vehicle thefts per 100,000 people, almost four times the national average. Note: Violent crime includes murder and nonnegligent manslaughter, forcible rape, robbery and aggravated assault. #12 Springfield, Mass. Springfield had 1,354 violent crimes per 100,000 people. There were 84 forcible rapes per 100,000 people, more than triple the national average. Note: Violent crime includes murder and nonnegligent manslaughter, forcible rape, robbery and aggravated assault. #11 Buffalo, N.Y. Buffalo had 1,358 violent crimes per 100,000 people. There were 553 robberies per 100,000 people, more than four times the national average. Note: Violent crime includes murder and nonnegligent manslaughter, forcible rape, robbery and aggravated assault. #10 Stockton, Calif Stockton had 1,381 violent crimes per 100,000 people. There were 699 motor vehicle thefts per 100,000 people, almost triple the national average. Note: Violent crime includes murder and nonnegligent manslaughter, forcible rape, robbery and aggravated assault. #9 Rockford, Ill. Rockford had 1,455 violent crimes per 100,000 people. There were 1,054 assaults per 100,000 people, more than four times the national average. Note: Violent crime includes murder and nonnegligent manslaughter, forcible rape, robbery and aggravated assault. #8 Baltimore, Md. Baltimore had 1,456 violent crimes per 100,000 people. There were 35 murders per 100,000 people, more than seven times the national average. Note: Violent crime includes murder and nonnegligent manslaughter, forcible rape, robbery and aggravated assault. #7 Little Rock, Ark. Little Rock had 1,523 violent crimes per 100,000 people. There were 7,669 property crimes per 100,000 people, which is more than double the national average. Note: Violent crime includes murder and nonnegligent manslaughter, forcible rape, robbery and aggravated assault. #6 Oakland, Calif. Oakland had 1,530 violent crimes per 100,000 people. There were 712 robberies per 100,000 people, six times the national average. Note: Violent crime includes murder and nonnegligent manslaughter, forcible rape, robbery and aggravated assault. #5 Memphis, Tenn. Memphis had 1,542 violent crimes per 100,000 people. There were 985 assaults per 100,000 people, almost four times the national average. Note: Violent crime includes murder and nonnegligent manslaughter, forcible rape, robbery and aggravated assault. #4 New Haven, Conn. New Haven had 1,584 violent crimes per 100,000 people. There were 630 robberies per 100,000 people, more than five times the national average. Note: Violent crime includes murder and nonnegligent manslaughter, forcible rape, robbery and aggravated assault. #3 St. Louis, Mo. St. Louis had 1,747 violent crimes per 100,000 people. There were 41 murders per 100,000 people, more than eight times the national average. Note: Violent crime includes murder and nonnegligent manslaughter, forcible rape, robbery and aggravated assault. #2 Detroit, Mich. Detroit had 1,887 violent crimes per 100,000 people. There were 1,401 motor vehicle thefts per 100,000 people, almost six times the national average. Note: Violent crime includes murder and nonnegligent manslaughter, forcible rape, robbery and aggravated assault. #1 Flint, Mich. Flint had 2,208 violent crimes per 100,000 people. There were 49 murders per 100,000 people, 10 times times the national average; 84 forcible rapes per 100,000 people, triple the national average; and 1,462 assaults per 100,000 people, almost six times the national average. Note: Violent crime includes murder and nonnegligent manslaughter, forcible rape, robbery and aggravated assault.

