The 25 Most Dangerous Cities In America

For the fifth year in a row, crime is down in the United States, according to FBI Statistics. The 2010 statistics show a 5.5% drop in violent crimes from last year’s report.



But parts of the country are getting worse.

Flint, Michigan — the most violent city in America — saw a 10% increase in violent crime over last year, with 2,208 violent crimes per 100,000 people. Rust Belt neighbour Detroit was only slightly safer.

St. Louis, Mo. — last year’s most violent city — saw an impressive 18% decrease in violent crime.

The cities on this list are ranked by violent crimes including murder, forcible rape, robbery, and aggravated assault, per 100,000 people.

#25 Elizabeth, N.J. Elizabeth had 1,100 violent crimes per 100,000 people. There were 601 robberies per 100,000 people, which is almost three times the national average. Note: Violent crime includes murder and nonnegligent manslaughter, forcible rape, robbery and aggravated assault. #24 Lansing, Mich. Lansing had 1,101 violent crimes per 100,000 people. There were 86 forcible rapes per 100,000 people, more than double the national average. Note: Violent crime includes murder and nonnegligent manslaughter, forcible rape, robbery and aggravated assault. #23 Miami, Fla. Miami had 1,108 violent crimes per 100,000 people. There were 421 robberies per 100,000 people, about double the national average. Note: Violent crime includes murder and nonnegligent manslaughter, forcible rape, robbery and aggravated assault. #22 Kansas City, Mo. Kansas City had 1,126 violent crimes per 100,000 people. Note: Violent crime includes murder and nonnegligent manslaughter, forcible rape, robbery and aggravated assault. #21 Nashville, Tenn. Nashville had 1,128 violent crimes per 100,000 people. There were double the amount of forcible rapes per 100,000 people as the national average. Note: Violent crime includes murder and nonnegligent manslaughter, forcible rape, robbery and aggravated assault. #20 St. Petersburg, Fla. St. Petersburg had 1,132 violent crimes per 100,000 people. Note: Violent crime includes murder and nonnegligent manslaughter, forcible rape, robbery and aggravated assault. #19 Richmond, Calif. Richmond had 1,134 violent crimes per 100,000 people. There were 20 murders per 100,000 people, that's more than double the national average. Note: Violent crime includes murder and nonnegligent manslaughter, forcible rape, robbery and aggravated assault. #18 Lowell, Mass. Lowell had 1,156 violent crimes per 100,000 people. Note: Violent crime includes murder and nonnegligent manslaughter, forcible rape, robbery and aggravated assault. #17 Philadelphia, Pa. Philadelphia had 1,189 violent crimes per 100,000 people. There were 537 robberies per 100,000 people. Note: Violent crime includes murder and nonnegligent manslaughter, forcible rape, robbery and aggravated assault. #16 Springfield, Ill. Springfield had 1,237 violent crimes per 100,000 people. There were 89 forcible rapes per 100,000, more than double the national average. Note: Violent crime includes murder and nonnegligent manslaughter, forcible rape, robbery and aggravated assault. #15 Washington, D.C. Washington D.C. had 1,241 violent crimes per 100,000 people. There were 22 murders per 100,000 people, almost triple the national average. Note: Violent crime includes murder and nonnegligent manslaughter, forcible rape, robbery and aggravated assault. #14 Hartford, Conn. Hartford had 1,293 violent crimes per 100,000 people. There were 21 murders per 100,000 people, more than double the national average. Note: Violent crime includes murder and nonnegligent manslaughter, forcible rape, robbery and aggravated assault. #13 Cleveland, Ohio Cleveland had 1,296 violent crimes per 100,000 people. There were 79 forcible rapes per 100,000 people, more than double the national average. Note: Violent crime includes murder and nonnegligent manslaughter, forcible rape, robbery and aggravated assault. #12 Springfield, Mass. Springfield had 1,354 violent crimes per 100,000 people. There were 84 forcible rapes per 100,000 people, more than double the national average. Note: Violent crime includes murder and nonnegligent manslaughter, forcible rape, robbery and aggravated assault. #11 Buffalo, N.Y. Buffalo had 1,357 violent crimes per 100,000 people. There were 21 murders per 100,000 people, that's almost triple the national average. Note: Violent crime includes murder and nonnegligent manslaughter, forcible rape, robbery and aggravated assault. #10 Stockton, Calif Stockton had 1,381 violent crimes per 100,000 people. There were 484 robberies per 100,000 people, almost double the national average. Note: Violent crime includes murder and nonnegligent manslaughter, forcible rape, robbery and aggravated assault. #9 Rockford, Ill. Rockford had 1,453 violent crimes per 100,000 people. There were 70 forcible rapes per 100,000 people, more than double the national average. Note: Violent crime includes murder and nonnegligent manslaughter, forcible rape, robbery and aggravated assault. #8 Baltimore, Md. Baltimore had 1,455 violent crimes per 100,000 people. There were 35 murders per 100,000 people, four times the national average. Note: Violent crime includes murder and nonnegligent manslaughter, forcible rape, robbery and aggravated assault. #7 Little Rock, Ark. Little Rock had 1,522 violent crimes per 100,000 people. There were 77 forcible rapes per 100,000, which is more than double the average. Note: Violent crime includes murder and nonnegligent manslaughter, forcible rape, robbery and aggravated assault. #6 Oakland, Calif. Oakland had 1,530 violent crimes per 100,000 people. There were 22 murders per 100,000 people, almost triple the national average. Note: Violent crime includes murder and nonnegligent manslaughter, forcible rape, robbery and aggravated assault. #5 Memphis, Tenn. Memphis had 1,539 violent crimes per 100,000 people. There were 480 robberies per 100,000 people, that's double the national average. Note: Violent crime includes murder and nonnegligent manslaughter, forcible rape, robbery and aggravated assault. #4 New Haven, Conn. New Haven had 1,584 violent crimes per 100,000 people. There were 628 robberies per 100,000 people, almost triple the national average. Note: Violent crime includes murder and nonnegligent manslaughter, forcible rape, robbery and aggravated assault. #3 St. Louis, Mo. St. Louis had 1,747 violent crimes per 100,000 people. There were 41 murders per 100,000 people, almost five times the national average. Note: Violent crime includes murder and nonnegligent manslaughter, forcible rape, robbery and aggravated assault. #2 Detroit, Mich. Detroit had 1,887 violent crimes per 100,000 people. There were 34 murders per 100,000 people, four times the national average. Note: Violent crime includes murder and nonnegligent manslaughter, forcible rape, robbery and aggravated assault. #1 Flint, Mich. Flint had 2,208 violent crimes per 100,000 people. There were 49 murders per 100,000 people, more than five times the national average, and 84 forcible rapes per 100,000 people, more than double the national average. Note: Violent crime includes murder and nonnegligent manslaughter, forcible rape, robbery and aggravated assault. 