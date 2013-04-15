The 30 Most Creative People In Mobile Advertising

Joakim Borgstrom and Niklas Lilja, directors of innovation at Goodby Silverstein & Partners

Being creative in mobile advertising is much more difficult than in traditional media.



The real estate — the “creative palette,” if you will — is smaller. The users’ attention span is shorter. The medium itself is new.

And a lot of it can’t be seen easily, the way TV commercials or magazine ads can be seen online.

After extensive research — and reading nominations from movers and shakers in the field — we have ranked the 30 most creative people in the mobile advertising. We defined creativity broadly, from people using the new technology in innovative ways, to those who are creating new tech for the medium, to those with more traditional ideas or design-driven roles.

While it’s unfair to compare people from different fields of the mobile ad sphere, we tried to rank the nominees based on experience, contributions to the field, and out-of-the-box thinking.

We also noticed that both our research, and the nominations process, produced a shockingly undiverse list in terms of race and gender. (If we missed anyone who deserves to be on here, please let us know.)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.