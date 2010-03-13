More Cost Cutting At Disney: Zemeckis' Movie Studio Shutters

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Disney is shutting down a facility in the San Francisco Bay area that was used to capture Jim Carrey’s acting in “A Christmas Carol.” It’s a move to further cut costs at Disney’s movie studio.



The Walt Disney Co. said Friday the closure of the facility will be completed by January and result in the loss of 450 jobs.

The facility was built by ImageMovers Digital, a company co-founded by “A Christmas Carol” director Robert Zemeckis and partially owned by Disney.

Before it closes, the complex will continue to be used by Zemeckis and his team to complete production of “Mars Needs mums!,” a 3-D movie set for release in March 2011.

