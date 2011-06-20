The Most Corrupt Politicians Ever

Here’s the list of most corrupt politicians from an industrious public-interest group whose sole mission is to investigate and prosecute government corruption wherever it is discovered:



View the Slideshow: Top 10 Corrupt Politicians of 2010



1. Senator Barbara Boxer (D-CA)

Chair of the Senate Select Committee on Ethics.

But it appears she still needs an ethics lesson.

Boxer presided over a year-long investigation by the Senate Ethics Committee into whether two of her Senate colleagues, Christopher Dodd (D-CT) and Kent Conrad (D-ND), received preferential treatment from Countrywide Financial as part of the company’s “VIP” program.

2. Rahm Emanuel

Former Obama White House Chief of Staff

Didn’t earn the nickname “Rahmbo” for being a mild-mannered shrinking violet.

He served as Bill Clinton’s chief money-man at a time when the Clinton campaign was corrupted by foreign money. He defended the “worst of the worst” Clinton scandals, and, in fact, earned his reputation as a ruthless political combatant by fiercely defending President Clinton in the Monica Lewinsky investigation. (Notably, Emanuel also served on the board of Freddie Mac when the company was involved in fraudulent activity.)

The bottom line is that when the Clintons’ dirty work needed to be done, Emanuel did it and apparently without question. That didn’t change under Obama. Remember when the Obama White House wanted to manipulate Democratic primaries in 2010?

3. Senator John Ensign (R-NV)

In a scandal that first broke in 2009, Senator Ensign publicly admitted to an affair with the wife of a long-time staffer.

And the evidence indicates Ensign then tried to cover up his sexual shenanigans by bribing the couple with lucrative gifts and political favours.

Read the full list on EconomyWatch: Top 10 Corrupt Politicians of 2010

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.