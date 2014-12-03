The 17 Most Corrupt Countries In The World

Transparency International has published its 2014 Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI), which ranks countries and territories based on how corrupt their administrative and political institutions are perceived to be on a scale from 0 (highly corrupt) and a 100 (very clean).

Compiled from a combination of surveys and assessments of “the abuse of entrusted power for private gain,” the CPI is the most widely used indicator of corruption worldwide.

The average country score this year is 43/100. Seychelles, Malta, Latvia, and South Korea are listed at 43.

Reuters notes that Turkey and China’s rating have fallen steeply since last year. Turkey dropped five points to 45 after a corruption scandal rocked the ruling party AKP last December. China’s rating fell by four points to 36, even amid a anti-corruption drive that has purged dozens of officials.

Here are the 17 most corrupt countries, according to the index:

Denmark (92), New Zealand (91), Finland (89), and Sweden (87) are listed as the four least corrupt countries while the U.S. came in 17th — along with Barbados, Hong Kong, and Ireland — with a rating of 74.

And here’s an interactive version of the map:

