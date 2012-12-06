The 12 Most Corrupt Countries In The World

Tagab, Afghanistan

Photo: ISAF media

It’s clear that corrupt activities by individuals and governments – to the tune of trillions per year – have a huge impact on the world economy.But since corruption generally involves illegal activities that are hidden until exposed, it’s very difficult to assess a country’s societal or private sector corruption.



Transparency International’s 2012 Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) does the next best thing by ranking countries and territories based on how corrupt their administrative and political institutions are perceived to be on a scale from 0 (highly corrupt) and a 100 (very clean).

Based on a combination of surveys and assessments of “the abuse of entrusted power for private gain,” the CPI is the most widely used indicator of corruption worldwide.

