MAP OF THE DAY: These Are The Most Corrupt Countries In The World

The most corrupt countries in the world — according to a new index from Transparency International — won’t surprise anyone. These are: Somalia, Myanmar, Afghanistan, Iraq, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Sudan, Chad, Burundi and Equatorial Guinea.



The map below shows how corruption stacks up around the world.

What stands out is that major economies like Russia and Mexico have third-world levels of corruption.

