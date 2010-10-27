MAP OF THE DAY: These Are The Most Corrupt Countries In The World

Leah Goldman, Gus Lubin

The most corrupt countries in the world — according to a new index from Transparency International — won’t surprise anyone. These are: Somalia, Myanmar, Afghanistan, Iraq, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Sudan, Chad, Burundi and Equatorial Guinea.

The map below shows how corruption stacks up around the world.

What stands out is that major economies like Russia and Mexico have third-world levels of corruption.

Click here to see the most corrupt large economies >

motd corruption

#11 China

Cleanliness rating: 3.5 out of 10

Global rank: 78/178

GDP: $4,980 billion

Major industries: Manufacturing and commodity exports

Source: Transparency International and IMF

#10 Colombia

Cleanliness rating: 3.5 out of 10

Global rank: 78/178

GDP: $232 billion

Major industries: Industrial and manufacturing exports

Source: Transparency International and IMF

#9 Greece

Cleanliness rating: 3.5 out of 10

Global rank: 78/178

GDP: $331 billion

Major industries: Tourism

Source: Transparency International and IMF

#8 Thailand

Cleanliness rating: 3.5 out of 10

Global rank: 78/178

GDP: $264 billion

Major industries: High tech exports and a growing finance centre

Source: Transparency International and IMF

#7 India

Cleanliness rating: 3.3 out of 10

Global rank: 87/178

GDP: $1,240 billion

Major industries: Manufacturing exports and an offshoring centre

Source: Transparency International and IMF

#6 Mexico

Cleanliness rating: 3.1 out of 10

Global rank: 98/178

GDP: $875 billion

Major industries: Industrial & manufacturing exports to the US

Source: Transparency International and IMF

#5 Argentina

Cleanliness rating: 2.9 out of 10

Global rank:

GDP: $310 billion

Major industries: Agriculture, food processing and motor vehicles

Source: Transparency International and IMF

#4 Indonesia

Cleanliness rating: 2.7 out of 10

Global rank:

GDP: $539 billion

Major industries: Agriculture, petroleum, and natural gas

Source: Transparency International and IMF

#3 Iran

Cleanliness rating: 2.2 out of 10

Global rank:

GDP: $326 billion

Major industries: Oil provides the majority of government revenues

Source: Transparency International and IMF

#2 Russia

Cleanliness rating: 2.1 out of 10

Global rank:

GDP: $1,230 billion

Major industries: Large exporter of natural gas, steel, oil and primary aluminium

Source: Transparency International and IMF

#1 Venezuela

Cleanliness rating: 2.0 out of 10

Global rank: 164/178

GDP: $326 billion

Major Industries: Oil accounts for 90% of export earnings

Source: Transparency International and IMF

BONUS: The USA

Cleanliness rating: 7.1 out of 10

Global rank: 22/178

GDP: $14,100 billion

Major Industries: Diverse, but focused on finance

Source: Transparency International and IMF

Now here's another thing to watch out for...

The 15 Most Suicidal Countries In The World >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.