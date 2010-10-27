MAP OF THE DAY: These Are The Most Corrupt Countries In The World

The most corrupt countries in the world — according to a new index from Transparency International — won’t surprise anyone. These are: Somalia, Myanmar, Afghanistan, Iraq, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Sudan, Chad, Burundi and Equatorial Guinea.
The map below shows how corruption stacks up around the world.
What stands out is that major economies like Russia and Mexico have third-world levels of corruption.
Click here to see the most corrupt large economies >
Cleanliness rating: 3.5 out of 10
Global rank: 78/178
GDP: $4,980 billion
Major industries: Manufacturing and commodity exports
Source: Transparency International and IMF
Cleanliness rating: 3.5 out of 10
Global rank: 78/178
GDP: $232 billion
Major industries: Industrial and manufacturing exports
Source: Transparency International and IMF
Cleanliness rating: 3.5 out of 10
Global rank: 78/178
GDP: $331 billion
Major industries: Tourism
Source: Transparency International and IMF
Cleanliness rating: 3.5 out of 10
Global rank: 78/178
GDP: $264 billion
Major industries: High tech exports and a growing finance centre
Source: Transparency International and IMF
Cleanliness rating: 3.3 out of 10
Global rank: 87/178
GDP: $1,240 billion
Major industries: Manufacturing exports and an offshoring centre
Source: Transparency International and IMF
Cleanliness rating: 3.1 out of 10
Global rank: 98/178
GDP: $875 billion
Major industries: Industrial & manufacturing exports to the US
Source: Transparency International and IMF
Cleanliness rating: 2.9 out of 10
Global rank:
GDP: $310 billion
Major industries: Agriculture, food processing and motor vehicles
Source: Transparency International and IMF
Cleanliness rating: 2.7 out of 10
Global rank:
GDP: $539 billion
Major industries: Agriculture, petroleum, and natural gas
Source: Transparency International and IMF
Cleanliness rating: 2.2 out of 10
Global rank:
GDP: $326 billion
Major industries: Oil provides the majority of government revenues
Source: Transparency International and IMF
Cleanliness rating: 2.1 out of 10
Global rank:
GDP: $1,230 billion
Major industries: Large exporter of natural gas, steel, oil and primary aluminium
Source: Transparency International and IMF
Cleanliness rating: 2.0 out of 10
Global rank: 164/178
GDP: $326 billion
Major Industries: Oil accounts for 90% of export earnings
Source: Transparency International and IMF
Cleanliness rating: 7.1 out of 10
Global rank: 22/178
GDP: $14,100 billion
Major Industries: Diverse, but focused on finance
Source: Transparency International and IMF
