CASH, CARS, AND CRIBS: Our All-Corruption College Football Team

Off-field corruption has become just a big story in college football as on-field action.To reflect that new reality, we’ve assembled a position-by-position dream team of college football superstars that dominated on the field and did some shady business off it.
We believe this squad could beat any team it came up against, by any means necessary.
He had one of the best college football seasons ever last year.
On the corruption end, Cam Newton's dad shopped the eventual Heisman Trophy winner for $180,000 before he transferred from Blinn Community College to Auburn.
But even excluding the pay-for-play thing, Cam has a scandal under his belt -- he was facing expulsion from the University of Florida before leaving the school in 2009 for cheating on papers and tests three times.
We like Pryor in the backup role since his skill set is very similar to Newton's.
He earned his place on the team by making somewhere between $20,000-$40,000 signing autographs from 2009-10 while at Ohio State.
The scandal effectively got him kicked out of the school, and coach Jim Tressel resigned after a cover-up was exposed.
It's hard to believe now that he's a mediocre NFL running back, but Reggie Bush was one of the most electrifying college football players ever at USC.
His time there was made even more comfortable by the car, cash, and house he and his family were given by a sports marketing businesses.
What Anderson lacks in on-field skill he makes up for in corruption.
In 1996 he was kicked out of Boston College after it was found that he bet between $200 and $250 AGAINST his team in a game against Syracuse.
''Gambling was so universal on the team,'' he told the New York Times. ''All the coaches knew we were gambling.''
Warrick was on-par with Michael Vick as the most explosive player in college football when he was at Florida State.
He also got charged with felony grand theft in 1999 for receiving $412.38 worth of clothes and shoes for only $21.40 because he new the clerk working at Dillard's department store.
Moss is the complete package.
He originally committed to Notre Dame in 1995, but had his scholarship revoked.
He enrolled at Florida State but was given the boot in 1996 after testing positive for marijuana.
Finally, he ended up at Marshall.
Coles also got nabbed for felony grand theft in the aforementioned $412.38 scandal.
He'll play in the slot on our dream team.
Surprising that we made it this far without a Miami Hurricane.
Winslow was prominently featured in the Nevin Shapiro scandal -- the tight end once crashed Shapiro's jet ski into a boat.
It's not worth picking and choosing the big boys up front, so we'll just take the entire line from the 1985 SMU Mustangs.
SMU's program was given the death penalty for the 1987 for blatantly playing its players even after the NCAA handed down multiple sanctions.
Oklahoma was in shambles when Switzer resigned in 1989 -- it faced a three-year NCAA probation and five players had felony charges.
Before stepping down, OU won three national titles in 16 seasons under Switzer. They didn't get good again until Bob Stoops came to town in 1999.
Tressel was canned by Ohio State this summer for covering up his team's widespread practice of trading memorabilia for tattoos and cash.
But his record speaks for itself -- he's the man to lead our team.
