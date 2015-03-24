The 22 most controversial stocks in America

The bull market in stocks has not taken every company along.

There are thousands of stocks in the market, and many of them have become hugely controversial among investors and trader.

Some of the companies on this list are either consistently the most-shorted stocks on Wall Street, in raging bidding wars, or are being hammered by activist investors.

But some stocks, especially in the biotech sector, have surged at an unprecedented rate.

Based on our analysis of the current market landscape, here are the tickers that we will continue to keep a close eye on this year.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.