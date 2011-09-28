The Most Controversial Magazine Covers In Sports History

Photo: Playboy

ESPN The Magazine worked the sports blogosphere into a frenzy last week with its all-Boston issue.While covers dealing with race, sex, and religion typically ignite outrage, it’s interesting than a regional theme would invite such vitriol.



We went back through the years and found sports’ most controversial magazine covers too see what else got people fired up.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.