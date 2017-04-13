Here are the most controversial things Sean Spicer has said as press secretary

White House press secretary Sean Spicer apologised for his controversial comments about the Holocaust after setting off a firestorm of criticism at a press briefing on Tuesday.

“I mistakenly used an inappropriate and insensitive reference to the Holocaust, for which, frankly, there is no comparison,” Spicer said in an interview with CNN host Wolf Blitzer. “And for that, I apologise.”

It isn’t the first time Spicer has said something that was perceived as controversial. Here are some other notable moments.

