The 11 Most Controversial Places On Google Maps

Google’s incredible market share puts it in a strange position of responsibility, as the world was reminded earlier this month when Google.ps changed “Palestinian Territories” to “Palestine”.



Nowhere can this impact on geopolitics be seen better than in Google Maps, a major product into which Mountain View keeps pumping money. While Google does its best to avoid controversy, for example showing multiple territorial claims in the Golan Heights, sometimes they screw up. Other times there is simply no good answer.

In light of reports of an upcoming redesign, we thought it was time to take a look at the most controversial places in Google Maps.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.