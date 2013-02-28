The 25 Most Conservative Members Of The House Of Representatives

Photo: Chip Somodevilla / Getty

For members of the House with an election every two years, it’s absolutely crucial to keep up your Conservative cred.



With the rise of the Tea Party, the need to be as strongly conservative as possible has never been more dire.

As a result, members of Congress keep a close eye on their scores from top conservative groups and national publications.

Members often use these scores as feathers in their cap back in their home district, scoring bragging rights as some of the most conservative in the House.

Some of the most crucial scores come from two major conservative groups — the Club for Growth and the American Conservative Union — and one major publication, The National Journal.

We averaged these three metrics to figure out the most conservative members of the House of Representatives last session.

