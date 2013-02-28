The 25 Most Conservative Members Of The House Of Representatives

Walter Hickey
Jeff Landry

Photo: Chip Somodevilla / Getty

For members of the House with an election every two years, it’s absolutely crucial to keep up your Conservative cred. 

With the rise of the Tea Party, the need to be as strongly conservative as possible has never been more dire. 

As a result, members of Congress keep a close eye on their scores from top conservative groups and national publications.

Members often use these scores as feathers in their cap back in their home district, scoring bragging rights as some of the most conservative in the House.

Some of the most crucial scores come from two major conservative groups — the Club for Growth and the American Conservative Union — and one major publication, The National Journal.

We averaged these three metrics to figure out the most conservative members of the House of Representatives last session.  

Before we start, here's the methodology each House rating used:

The Club for Growth identified 23 votes that they considered crucial indicators of a member's commitment to their idea of economic liberty, each weighted for importance. The votes with the highest weights included the Obamacare repeal, the Bush tax cut extensions, the vote on the Republican Study Committee budget, and a measure to freeze regulations.

The ACU weighting identified 25 bills, all equally weighted, that they considered hallmarks of conservative voting. These included referendums on spending, domestic energy, health care, traditional marriage and missile defence.

The National Journal analysed 659 'meaningful' votes that identified ideological distinctions. After splitting these into social, economic and foreign issues, they developed a score for each member's liberal and conservative cred.

We averaged the final 2012 scores from each rating to get the aggregate score.

25.Trey Gowdy (R-S.C.)

Club For Growth Rating: 91

American Conservative Union Rating:100

National Journal Composite Conservative Score: 85

Aggregate Score: 92.0

24. Steve Chabot (R-Ohio)

Club For Growth Rating: 88

American Conservative Union Rating: 96

National Journal Composite Conservative Score: 92.5

Aggregate Score: 92.2

23. David Schweikert (R-Ariz.)

Club For Growth Rating: 96

American Conservative Union Rating: 100

National Journal Composite Conservative Score: 80.8

Aggregate Score: 92.3

22. Lynn Westmoreland (R-Ga.)

Club For Growth Rating: 87

American Conservative Union Rating: 100

National Journal Composite Conservative Score: 90

Aggregate Score: 92.3

21. Bill Flores (R-Texas)

Club For Growth Rating: 86

American Conservative Union Rating: 100

National Journal Composite Conservative Score: 91.5

Aggregate Score: 92.5

20. Trent Franks (R-Ariz.)

Club For Growth Rating: 98

American Conservative Union Rating: 100

National Journal Composite Conservative Score: 92.7

Aggregate Score: 92.7

19. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.)

Club For Growth Rating: 82

American Conservative Union Rating: 100

National Journal Composite Conservative Score: 96.5

Aggregate Score: 92.8

18. Diane Black (R-Tenn)

Club For Growth Rating: 89

American Conservative Union Rating: 100

National Journal Composite Conservative Score: 89.7

Aggregate Score: 92.9

17. Jeb Hensarling (R-Texas)

Club For Growth Rating: 87

American Conservative Union Rating: 96

National Journal Composite Conservative Score: 95.8

Aggregate Score: 92.9

16. Dennis Ross (R-Fla.)

Club For Growth Rating: 91

American Conservative Union Rating: 96

National Journal Composite Conservative Score: 92.5

Aggregate Score: 93.2

15. Connie Mack IV (R-Fla.)

Club For Growth Rating: 86

American Conservative Union Rating: 100

National Journal Composite Conservative Score: 93.7

Aggregate Score: 93.2

14. Doug Lamborn (R-Colo.)

Club For Growth Rating: 97

American Conservative Union Rating: 96

National Journal Composite Conservative Score: 87.3

Aggregate Score: 93.4

13. Joe Wilson (R-S.C.)

Club For Growth Rating: 91

American Conservative Union Rating: 100

National Journal Composite Conservative Score: 89.7

Aggregate Score: 93.6

12. Austin Scott (R-Ga.)

Club For Growth Rating: 88

American Conservative Union Rating: 96

National Journal Composite Conservative Score: 96.8

Aggregate Score: 93.6

11. Randy Neugebauer (R-Texas)

Club For Growth Rating: 94

American Conservative Union Rating: 100

National Journal Composite Conservative Score: 87

Aggregate Score: 93.7

10, Lynn Jenkins (R-Kan.)

Club For Growth Rating: 90

American Conservative Union Rating: 100

National Journal Composite Conservative Score: 91.2

Aggregate Score: 93.7

8. Steve Scalise (R-La.) (TIE)

Club For Growth Rating: 87

American Conservative Union Rating: 100

National Journal Composite Conservative Score: 95.8

Aggregate Score: 94.3

8. Jeff Duncan (R-S.C.) (TIE)

Club For Growth Rating: 96

American Conservative Union Rating: 100

National Journal Composite Conservative Score: 86.8

Aggregate Score: 94.3

7. Mike Pompeo (R-Kan.)

Club For Growth Rating: 89

American Conservative Union Rating: 100

National Journal Composite Conservative Score: 94.3

Aggregate Score: 94.3

6. Todd Akin (R-Mo.)

Club For Growth Rating: 87

American Conservative Union Rating: 100

National Journal Composite Conservative Score: 97

Aggregate Score: 94.7

5. Jeff Landry (R-La.)

Club For Growth Rating: 88

American Conservative Union Rating: 100

National Journal Composite Conservative Score: 96.2

Aggregate Score: 94.7

3. John Fleming (R-La.) (TIE)

Club For Growth Rating: 89

American Conservative Union Rating: 100

National Journal Composite Conservative Score: 95.8

Aggregate Score: 94.9

3. Mike Conaway (R-Texas) (TIE)

Club For Growth Rating: 89

American Conservative Union Rating: 100

National Journal Composite Conservative Score: 95.8

Aggregate Score: 94.9

2. Ben Quayle (R-Ariz.)

Club For Growth Rating: 96

American Conservative Union Rating: 100

National Journal Composite Conservative Score: 91.3

Aggregate Score: 95.8

1. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio)

Club For Growth Rating: 96

American Conservative Union Rating: 100

National Journal Composite Conservative Score: 91.3

Aggregate Score: 97.3

Now here's what these conservatives want to do....

