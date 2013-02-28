The 25 Most Conservative Members Of The House Of Representatives

Photo: Chip Somodevilla / Getty
For members of the House with an election every two years, it’s absolutely crucial to keep up your Conservative cred.
With the rise of the Tea Party, the need to be as strongly conservative as possible has never been more dire.
As a result, members of Congress keep a close eye on their scores from top conservative groups and national publications.
Members often use these scores as feathers in their cap back in their home district, scoring bragging rights as some of the most conservative in the House.
Some of the most crucial scores come from two major conservative groups — the Club for Growth and the American Conservative Union — and one major publication, The National Journal.
We averaged these three metrics to figure out the most conservative members of the House of Representatives last session.
The Club for Growth identified 23 votes that they considered crucial indicators of a member's commitment to their idea of economic liberty, each weighted for importance. The votes with the highest weights included the Obamacare repeal, the Bush tax cut extensions, the vote on the Republican Study Committee budget, and a measure to freeze regulations.
The ACU weighting identified 25 bills, all equally weighted, that they considered hallmarks of conservative voting. These included referendums on spending, domestic energy, health care, traditional marriage and missile defence.
The National Journal analysed 659 'meaningful' votes that identified ideological distinctions. After splitting these into social, economic and foreign issues, they developed a score for each member's liberal and conservative cred.
We averaged the final 2012 scores from each rating to get the aggregate score.
Club For Growth Rating: 91
American Conservative Union Rating:100
National Journal Composite Conservative Score: 85
Aggregate Score: 92.0
Club For Growth Rating: 88
American Conservative Union Rating: 96
National Journal Composite Conservative Score: 92.5
Aggregate Score: 92.2
Club For Growth Rating: 96
American Conservative Union Rating: 100
National Journal Composite Conservative Score: 80.8
Aggregate Score: 92.3
Club For Growth Rating: 87
American Conservative Union Rating: 100
National Journal Composite Conservative Score: 90
Aggregate Score: 92.3
Club For Growth Rating: 86
American Conservative Union Rating: 100
National Journal Composite Conservative Score: 91.5
Aggregate Score: 92.5
Club For Growth Rating: 98
American Conservative Union Rating: 100
National Journal Composite Conservative Score: 92.7
Aggregate Score: 92.7
Club For Growth Rating: 82
American Conservative Union Rating: 100
National Journal Composite Conservative Score: 96.5
Aggregate Score: 92.8
Club For Growth Rating: 89
American Conservative Union Rating: 100
National Journal Composite Conservative Score: 89.7
Aggregate Score: 92.9
Club For Growth Rating: 87
American Conservative Union Rating: 96
National Journal Composite Conservative Score: 95.8
Aggregate Score: 92.9
Club For Growth Rating: 91
American Conservative Union Rating: 96
National Journal Composite Conservative Score: 92.5
Aggregate Score: 93.2
Club For Growth Rating: 86
American Conservative Union Rating: 100
National Journal Composite Conservative Score: 93.7
Aggregate Score: 93.2
Club For Growth Rating: 97
American Conservative Union Rating: 96
National Journal Composite Conservative Score: 87.3
Aggregate Score: 93.4
Club For Growth Rating: 91
American Conservative Union Rating: 100
National Journal Composite Conservative Score: 89.7
Aggregate Score: 93.6
Club For Growth Rating: 88
American Conservative Union Rating: 96
National Journal Composite Conservative Score: 96.8
Aggregate Score: 93.6
Club For Growth Rating: 94
American Conservative Union Rating: 100
National Journal Composite Conservative Score: 87
Aggregate Score: 93.7
Club For Growth Rating: 90
American Conservative Union Rating: 100
National Journal Composite Conservative Score: 91.2
Aggregate Score: 93.7
Club For Growth Rating: 87
American Conservative Union Rating: 100
National Journal Composite Conservative Score: 95.8
Aggregate Score: 94.3
Club For Growth Rating: 96
American Conservative Union Rating: 100
National Journal Composite Conservative Score: 86.8
Aggregate Score: 94.3
Club For Growth Rating: 89
American Conservative Union Rating: 100
National Journal Composite Conservative Score: 94.3
Aggregate Score: 94.3
Club For Growth Rating: 87
American Conservative Union Rating: 100
National Journal Composite Conservative Score: 97
Aggregate Score: 94.7
Club For Growth Rating: 88
American Conservative Union Rating: 100
National Journal Composite Conservative Score: 96.2
Aggregate Score: 94.7
Club For Growth Rating: 89
American Conservative Union Rating: 100
National Journal Composite Conservative Score: 95.8
Aggregate Score: 94.9
Club For Growth Rating: 89
American Conservative Union Rating: 100
National Journal Composite Conservative Score: 95.8
Aggregate Score: 94.9
Club For Growth Rating: 96
American Conservative Union Rating: 100
National Journal Composite Conservative Score: 91.3
Aggregate Score: 95.8
Club For Growth Rating: 96
American Conservative Union Rating: 100
National Journal Composite Conservative Score: 91.3
Aggregate Score: 97.3
