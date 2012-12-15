PRESENTING: The 10 Most Conservative Members Of Congress

Photo: AP

It’s almost the end of this session of Congress, and looking back we can see who were the most conservative members. The DW-NOMINATE score was developed by Keith Poole and Howard Rosenthal as a way to determine where legislators voted in relation to each other.



By looking at how each legislator voted on every roll call vote compared to the member’s peers, DW-NOMINATE is able to show how liberal or conservative a Congressman or Senator is.

Over the course of a session, they develop a score based on how they vote compared to their peers. By looking at hundreds of roll call votes and comparing them mathematically, the DW-NOMINATE process is able to figure out where each member sits politically compared to other members.

The closer to -1 a member’s score is, the more liberal they are. The closer to 1 a member’s score is, the more conservative they are. At zero, a member is considered very, very centrist.

On this list, the closer the score is to 1, the more conservative the member is.

Knowing this, Poole is able to rank them in order of partisan tilt based only on how they voted in a single session.

As the 112th Congress approaches its end, we can look to the DW-NOMINATE score to see who were the most conservative members of the House of Representatives mathematically.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.