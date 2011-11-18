The 10 Most Congested Highways In America

Dina Spector
LA Traffic

Photo: Flickr/Jeff Turner

For millions of travelling Americans, the holiday months means one thing: bumper-to-bumper traffic.  But a report released Tuesday by the Texas Transportation Institute at Texas A&M University may help seasonal and daily commuters avoid frustrating delays on America’s notoriously clogged roadways.  

The study identified 328 of the most congested stretches of highway in the nation based on the amount of time, gas, and money that drivers waste sitting in traffic. 

Although the 328 corridors analysed account for only 6 per cent of the nation’s total freeway lane-miles and 10 per cent of the traffic, they contribute to a shocking 36 per cent of the country’s urban freeway congestion.

Seven of the top 10 most congested corridors were in Los Angeles, making Southern California one of the biggest fuel-wasting regions in America.

#10 Los Angeles — 1-110 SB

Corridor length: 2.5 miles

Hours wasted: 582,000/year

Fuel wasted (gallons): 670,000/year

Total cost of congestion: $30.93 million

#9 San Francisco — Grove Shafter Fwy/CA-24 WB

Corridor length: 3.5 miles

Hours wasted: 600,000/year

Fuel wasted (gallons): 934,000/year

Total cost of congestion: $43.34 million

#8 San Francisco — I-80 EB (James Lick Fwy/bay Brdg)

Corridor length: 3.6 miles

Hours wasted: 600,000/year

Fuel wasted (gallons): 1.005 million/year

Total cost of congestion: $43.71 million

#7 Los Angeles — Santa Monica Fwy/1-10 WB

Corridor length: 12.6 miles

Hours wasted: 633,000/year

Fuel wasted (gallons): 3.83 million/year

Total cost of congestion: $169.84 million

#6 Los Angeles — Santa Monica Fwy/1-10 EB

Corridor length: 14.9 miles

Hours wasted: 640,000/year

Fuel wasted (gallons): 4.67 million/year

Total cost of congestion: $203.99 million

#5 Los Angeles — San Gabriel River Fwy/I-605 SB

Corridor length: 4.8 miles

Hours wasted: 681,000/year

Fuel wasted (gallons): 1.64 million/year

Total cost of congestion: $703.45 million

#4 New York — Van Wyck Expy/I-678 NB

Corridor length: 3.1 miles

Hours wasted: 690,000/year

Fuel wasted (gallons): 1.09 million/year

Total cost of congestion: $46.93 million

#3 Los Angeles — San Dieho Fwy/I-405 NB

Corridor length: 13.1 miles

Hours wasted: 965,000/year

Fuel wasted (gallons): 6.06 million/year

Total cost of congestion: $269.93 million

#2 Los Angeles — Harbor Fwy/I-110 NB

Corridor length: 6.5 miles

Hours wasted: 1.13 million/year

Fuel wasted (gallons): 3.67 million/year

Total cost of congestion: $158.17 million

#1 Los Angeles — Harbor Fwy/CA-110 NB

Corridor length: 3.1 miles

Hours wasted: 1.44 million/year

Fuel wasted (gallons): 2.17 million/year

Total cost of congestion: $95 million

