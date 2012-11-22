20 Stocks That Are Completely Dominated By Hedge Funds

Photo: Daniel Goodman / Business Insider
Goldman Sachs recently released its Hedge Fund Trend Monitor, a massive report detailing the Q3 investment moves made by the world’s biggest hedge funds.The report included a list of companies for which huge shares of their outstanding stocks are owned by hedge funds.
Interestingly, Goldman found that if you had invested in these stocks, you would have beaten the markets.
From the report:
The strategy of buying the 20 most concentrated stocks has a strong track record over more than 10 years. Since 2001, the strategy has outperformed the market 67% of the time by an average of 255 bp per quarter (not annualized).
A basket of these stocks returned 10% in Q3 and 15% year-to-date. That compares to 6% and 10%, respectively, for the S&P 500.
We pulled the 20 stocks with the largest hedge fund ownership stakes. All stocks listed have between 17-50% of their outstanding shares owned by hedge funds.
We also included the names of the five hedge funds with the largest stakes.
Ticker:
MSI
Sector:
Information Technology
% owned by hedge funds:
18%
3Q Return:
+6%
YTD Return:
+16%
Major Owners:
Valueact Holdings: 28.9 mil shares
Fir Tree Inc: 5.9 mil shares
Iridian Asset Management: 3.5 mil shares
Soros Fund Management: 2.9 mil shares
Brave Warrior Advisors: 2.2 mil shares
Sources: Goldman Sachs, Bloomberg
Ticker:
BMC
Sector:
Information Technology
% owned by hedge funds:
18%
3Q Return:
-3%
YTD Return:
+19%
Major Owners:
Elliott Management: 12.6 mil shares
Glenview Capital: 5.3 mil shares
Renaissance Technologies: 3.5 mil shares
Corvex Management: 1.8 mil shares
D E Shaw & Co: 1.4 mil shares
Sources: Goldman Sachs, Bloomberg
Ticker:
CCE
Sector:
Consumer Staples
% owned by hedge funds:
18%
3Q Return:
+12%
YTD Return:
+17%
Major Owners:
Scout Capital: 7.0 mil shares
Adage Capital: 6.4 mil shares
Soroban Capital: 6.0 mil shares
Jana Partners: 4.8 mil shares
Pennant Capital: 4.6 mil shares
Sources: Goldman Sachs, Bloomberg
Ticker:
PCLN
Sector:
Consumer Discretionary
% owned by hedge funds:
18%
3Q Return:
-7%
YTD Return:
32%
Major Owners:
Lone Pine Capital: 1.4 mil shares
Tiger Global: 0.8 mil shares
Viking Global: 0.7 mil shares
Blue Ridge Capital: 0.6 mil shares
Coatue Management: 0.5 mil shares
Sources: Goldman Sachs, Bloomberg
Ticker:
FDO
Sector:
Consumer Discretionary
% owned by hedge funds:
18%
3Q Return:
0%
YTD Return:
+15%
Major Owners:
Trian Fund: 9.0 mil shares
Maverick Capital: 2.8 mil shares
Pennant Capital: 2.2 mil shares
Renaissance Technologies: 2.1 mil shares
Soroban Capital: 1.0 mil shares
Sources: Goldman Sachs, Bloomberg
Ticker:
WPX
Sector:
Energy
% owned by hedge funds:
19%
3Q Return:
+3%
YTD Return:
-17%
Major Owners:
Fir Tree Inc: 9.2 mil shares
Taconic Capital: 6.0 mil shares
Brenner West Capital: 2.7 mil shares
Key Group Holdings: 2.5 mil shares
Horizon Asset Management: 2.2 mil shares
Sources: Goldman Sachs, Bloomberg
Ticker:
CBG
Sector:
Financials
% owned by hedge funds:
19%
3Q Return:
+13%
YTD Return:
+14%
Major Owners:
Valueact Holdings: 31.6 mil shares
Select Equity Group: 20.3 mil shares
Blum Capital Partners: 15.2 mil shares
Highside Capital: 1.9 mil shares
Partner Fund Management: 1.8 mil shares
Sources: Goldman Sachs, Bloomberg
Ticker:
AIG
Sector:
Financials
% owned by hedge funds:
19%
3Q Return:
+2%
YTD Return:
+35%
Major Owners:
Third Point: 23.5 mil shares
Soros Fund Management: 15.2 mil shares
D E Shaw & Company: 11.4 mil shares
Perry Corp: 10.5 mil shares
Blue Ridge Capital: 10.4 mil shares
Sources: Goldman Sachs, Bloomberg
Ticker:
LIFE
Sector:
Health Care
% owned by hedge funds:
19%
3Q Return:
+9%
YTD Return:
+20%
Major Owners:
Paulson & Co: 13.5 mil shares
Glenview Capital: 11.4 mil shares
Cadian Capital: 2.0 mil shares
Sectoral Asset Management: 2.0 mil shares
Orbimed Advisors: 1.9 mil shares
Sources: Goldman Sachs, Bloomberg
Ticker:
RL
Sector:
Consumer Discretionary
% owned by hedge funds:
20%
3Q Return:
+8%
YTD Return:
+9%
Major Owners:
Lone Pine Capital: 4.3 mil shares
Blue Ridge Capital: 1.6 mil shares
Maverick Capital: 1.4 mil shares
Scopus Asset Management: 0.6 mil shares
Conatus Capital: 0.5 mil shares
Sources: Goldman Sachs, Bloomberg
Ticker:
PCS
Sector:
Telecommunications Services
% owned by hedge funds:
20%
3Q Return:
+94%
YTD Return:
+20%
Major Owners:
Paulson & Co: 23.8 mil shares
MHR Fund Management: 14.6 mil shares
York Capital: 6.2 mil shares
JAT Capital: 5.6 mil shares
Highland Capital: 3.3 mil shares
Sources: Goldman Sachs, Bloomberg
Ticker:
BEAM
Sector:
Consumer Staples
% owned by hedge funds:
21%
3Q Return:
-8%
YTD Return:
+6%
Major Owners:
Pershing Square Capital: 20.8 mil shares
Mason Capital: 5.0 mil shares
Citadel Advisors: 1.0 mil shares
York Capital: 1.0 mil shares
Scopus Asset Management: 0.6 mil shares
Sources: Goldman Sachs, Bloomberg
Ticker:
VRSN
Sector:
Information Technology
% owned by hedge funds:
23%
3Q Return:
+12%
YTD Return:
+16%
Major Owners:
Lone Pine Capital: 9.4 mil shares
Blue Ridge Capital: 6.2 mil shares
Renaissance Technologies: 2.8 mil shares
Pointstate Capital: 1.8 mil shares
Valiant Capital: 1.6 mil shares
Sources: Goldman Sachs, Bloomberg
Ticker:
YHOO
Sector:
Information Technology
% owned by hedge funds:
23%
3Q Return:
+1%
YTD Return:
+11%
Major Owners:
Third Point: 73.0 mil shares
Tiger Global: 25.0 mil shares
Fir Tree Inc: 14.6 mil shares
York Capital: 11.4 mil shares
Ivory Investment: 9.5 mil shares
Sources: Goldman Sachs, Bloomberg
Ticker:
THC
Sector:
Health Care
% owned by hedge funds:
23%
3Q Return:
+20%
YTD Return:
+23%
Major Owners:
Glenview Capital: 13.8 mil shares
Healthcor Management: 3.3 mil shares
Oracle Managment: 2.9 mil shares
Balyasny Asset Management: 0.9 mil shares
Adage Capital Partners: 0.8 mil shares
Sources: Goldman Sachs, Bloomberg
Ticker:
JCP
Sector:
Consumer Discretionary
% owned by hedge funds:
29%
3Q Return:
+4%
YTD Return:
-53%
Major Owners:
Pershing Square Capital: 39.1 mil shares
Maverick Capital: 4.7 mil shares
Glenview Capital: 4.5 mil shares
Partner Fund: 2.8 mil shares
Merchants' Gate Capital: 2.0 mil shares
Sources: Goldman Sachs, Bloomberg
Ticker:
ETFC
Sector:
Financials
% owned by hedge funds:
32%
3Q Return:
+9%
YTD Return:
-1%
Major Owners:
Citadel Advisors: 27.4 mil shares
Glenview Capital: 11.5 mil shares
Senator Investment: 8.0 mil shares
TPG-AXON Management: 6.1 mil shares
Omega Advisors: 5.9 mil shares
Sources: Goldman Sachs, Bloomberg
Ticker:
LYB
Sector:
Materials
% owned by hedge funds:
34%
3Q Return:
+29%
YTD Return:
+53%
Major Owners:
Viking Global: 9.4 mil shares
Mount Kellett Capital: 3.4 mil shares
Discovery Capital: 3.3 mil shares
AQR Capital: 2.6 mil shares
Third Point: 2.5 mil shares
Sources: Goldman Sachs, Bloomberg
Ticker:
AN
Sector:
Consumer Discretionary
% owned by hedge funds:
45%
3Q Return:
+24%
YTD Return:
+9%
Major Owners:
RBS Partners: 47.0 mil shares
Horizon Asset Management: 3.6 mil shares
Kinetics Asset Management: 2.8 mil shares
Kleinheinz Capital Partners: 0.7 mil shares
Apex Capital Management: 0.4 mil shares
Sources: Goldman Sachs, Bloomberg
Ticker:
TRIP
Sector:
Consumer Discretionary
% owned by hedge funds:
50%
3Q Return:
-26%
YTD Return:
+45%
Major Owners:
Viking Global: 7.5 mil shares
Luxor Capital Group: 6.4 mil shares
Coatue Management: 5.9 mil shares
Lone Pine Capital: 5.7 mil shares
Pennant Capital: 4.5 mil shares
Sources: Goldman Sachs, Bloomberg
