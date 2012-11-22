20 Stocks That Are Completely Dominated By Hedge Funds

Photo: Daniel Goodman / Business Insider

Goldman Sachs recently released its Hedge Fund Trend Monitor, a massive report detailing the Q3 investment moves made by the world's biggest hedge funds.The report included a list of companies for which huge shares of their outstanding stocks are owned by hedge funds.



Interestingly, Goldman found that if you had invested in these stocks, you would have beaten the markets.

From the report:

The strategy of buying the 20 most concentrated stocks has a strong track record over more than 10 years. Since 2001, the strategy has outperformed the market 67% of the time by an average of 255 bp per quarter (not annualized).

A basket of these stocks returned 10% in Q3 and 15% year-to-date. That compares to 6% and 10%, respectively, for the S&P 500.

We pulled the 20 stocks with the largest hedge fund ownership stakes. All stocks listed have between 17-50% of their outstanding shares owned by hedge funds.

We also included the names of the five hedge funds with the largest stakes.

Motorola Solutions Ticker:

MSI Sector:

Information Technology % owned by hedge funds:

18% 3Q Return:

+6% YTD Return:

+16% Major Owners:

Valueact Holdings: 28.9 mil shares

Fir Tree Inc: 5.9 mil shares

Iridian Asset Management: 3.5 mil shares

Soros Fund Management: 2.9 mil shares

Brave Warrior Advisors: 2.2 mil shares Sources: Goldman Sachs, Bloomberg BMC Software Ticker:

BMC Sector:

Information Technology % owned by hedge funds:

18% 3Q Return:

-3% YTD Return:

+19% Major Owners:

Elliott Management: 12.6 mil shares

Glenview Capital: 5.3 mil shares

Renaissance Technologies: 3.5 mil shares

Corvex Management: 1.8 mil shares

D E Shaw & Co: 1.4 mil shares Sources: Goldman Sachs, Bloomberg Coca-Cola Enterprises Ticker:

CCE Sector:

Consumer Staples % owned by hedge funds:

18% 3Q Return:

+12% YTD Return:

+17% Major Owners:

Scout Capital: 7.0 mil shares

Adage Capital: 6.4 mil shares

Soroban Capital: 6.0 mil shares

Jana Partners: 4.8 mil shares

Pennant Capital: 4.6 mil shares Sources: Goldman Sachs, Bloomberg Priceline.com Ticker:

PCLN Sector:

Consumer Discretionary % owned by hedge funds:

18% 3Q Return:

-7% YTD Return:

32% Major Owners:

Lone Pine Capital: 1.4 mil shares

Tiger Global: 0.8 mil shares

Viking Global: 0.7 mil shares

Blue Ridge Capital: 0.6 mil shares

Coatue Management: 0.5 mil shares Sources: Goldman Sachs, Bloomberg Family Dollar Stores Ticker:

FDO Sector:

Consumer Discretionary % owned by hedge funds:

18% 3Q Return:

0% YTD Return:

+15% Major Owners:

Trian Fund: 9.0 mil shares

Maverick Capital: 2.8 mil shares

Pennant Capital: 2.2 mil shares

Renaissance Technologies: 2.1 mil shares

Soroban Capital: 1.0 mil shares Sources: Goldman Sachs, Bloomberg WPX Energy Ticker:

WPX Sector:

Energy % owned by hedge funds:

19% 3Q Return:

+3% YTD Return:

-17% Major Owners:

Fir Tree Inc: 9.2 mil shares

Taconic Capital: 6.0 mil shares

Brenner West Capital: 2.7 mil shares

Key Group Holdings: 2.5 mil shares

Horizon Asset Management: 2.2 mil shares Sources: Goldman Sachs, Bloomberg CBRE Group Inc. Ticker:

CBG Sector:

Financials % owned by hedge funds:

19% 3Q Return:

+13% YTD Return:

+14% Major Owners:

Valueact Holdings: 31.6 mil shares

Select Equity Group: 20.3 mil shares

Blum Capital Partners: 15.2 mil shares

Highside Capital: 1.9 mil shares

Partner Fund Management: 1.8 mil shares Sources: Goldman Sachs, Bloomberg American International Group Ticker:

AIG Sector:

Financials % owned by hedge funds:

19% 3Q Return:

+2% YTD Return:

+35% Major Owners:

Third Point: 23.5 mil shares

Soros Fund Management: 15.2 mil shares

D E Shaw & Company: 11.4 mil shares

Perry Corp: 10.5 mil shares

Blue Ridge Capital: 10.4 mil shares Sources: Goldman Sachs, Bloomberg Life Technologies Ticker:

LIFE Sector:

Health Care % owned by hedge funds:

19% 3Q Return:

+9% YTD Return:

+20% Major Owners:

Paulson & Co: 13.5 mil shares

Glenview Capital: 11.4 mil shares

Cadian Capital: 2.0 mil shares

Sectoral Asset Management: 2.0 mil shares

Orbimed Advisors: 1.9 mil shares Sources: Goldman Sachs, Bloomberg Ralph Lauren Corp. Ticker:

RL Sector:

Consumer Discretionary % owned by hedge funds:

20% 3Q Return:

+8% YTD Return:

+9% Major Owners:

Lone Pine Capital: 4.3 mil shares

Blue Ridge Capital: 1.6 mil shares

Maverick Capital: 1.4 mil shares

Scopus Asset Management: 0.6 mil shares

Conatus Capital: 0.5 mil shares Sources: Goldman Sachs, Bloomberg MetroPCS Communications Ticker:

PCS Sector:

Telecommunications Services % owned by hedge funds:

20% 3Q Return:

+94% YTD Return:

+20% Major Owners:

Paulson & Co: 23.8 mil shares

MHR Fund Management: 14.6 mil shares

York Capital: 6.2 mil shares

JAT Capital: 5.6 mil shares

Highland Capital: 3.3 mil shares Sources: Goldman Sachs, Bloomberg Beam Inc. Ticker:

BEAM Sector:

Consumer Staples % owned by hedge funds:

21% 3Q Return:

-8% YTD Return:

+6% Major Owners:

Pershing Square Capital: 20.8 mil shares

Mason Capital: 5.0 mil shares

Citadel Advisors: 1.0 mil shares

York Capital: 1.0 mil shares

Scopus Asset Management: 0.6 mil shares Sources: Goldman Sachs, Bloomberg VeriSign Inc. Ticker:

VRSN Sector:

Information Technology % owned by hedge funds:

23% 3Q Return:

+12% YTD Return:

+16% Major Owners:

Lone Pine Capital: 9.4 mil shares

Blue Ridge Capital: 6.2 mil shares

Renaissance Technologies: 2.8 mil shares

Pointstate Capital: 1.8 mil shares

Valiant Capital: 1.6 mil shares Sources: Goldman Sachs, Bloomberg Yahoo! Inc. Ticker:

YHOO Sector:

Information Technology % owned by hedge funds:

23% 3Q Return:

+1% YTD Return:

+11% Major Owners:

Third Point: 73.0 mil shares

Tiger Global: 25.0 mil shares

Fir Tree Inc: 14.6 mil shares

York Capital: 11.4 mil shares

Ivory Investment: 9.5 mil shares Sources: Goldman Sachs, Bloomberg Tenet Healthcare Ticker:

THC Sector:

Health Care % owned by hedge funds:

23% 3Q Return:

+20% YTD Return:

+23% Major Owners:

Glenview Capital: 13.8 mil shares

Healthcor Management: 3.3 mil shares

Oracle Managment: 2.9 mil shares

Balyasny Asset Management: 0.9 mil shares

Adage Capital Partners: 0.8 mil shares Sources: Goldman Sachs, Bloomberg J.C. Penney Ticker:

JCP Sector:

Consumer Discretionary % owned by hedge funds:

29% 3Q Return:

+4% YTD Return:

-53% Major Owners:

Pershing Square Capital: 39.1 mil shares

Maverick Capital: 4.7 mil shares

Glenview Capital: 4.5 mil shares

Partner Fund: 2.8 mil shares

Merchants' Gate Capital: 2.0 mil shares Sources: Goldman Sachs, Bloomberg E*Trade Financial Ticker:

ETFC Sector:

Financials % owned by hedge funds:

32% 3Q Return:

+9% YTD Return:

-1% Major Owners:

Citadel Advisors: 27.4 mil shares

Glenview Capital: 11.5 mil shares

Senator Investment: 8.0 mil shares

TPG-AXON Management: 6.1 mil shares

Omega Advisors: 5.9 mil shares Sources: Goldman Sachs, Bloomberg LyondellBasell Industries N.V. Ticker:

LYB Sector:

Materials % owned by hedge funds:

34% 3Q Return:

+29% YTD Return:

+53% Major Owners:

Viking Global: 9.4 mil shares

Mount Kellett Capital: 3.4 mil shares

Discovery Capital: 3.3 mil shares

AQR Capital: 2.6 mil shares

Third Point: 2.5 mil shares Sources: Goldman Sachs, Bloomberg AutoNation Ticker:

AN Sector:

Consumer Discretionary % owned by hedge funds:

45% 3Q Return:

+24% YTD Return:

+9% Major Owners:

RBS Partners: 47.0 mil shares

Horizon Asset Management: 3.6 mil shares

Kinetics Asset Management: 2.8 mil shares

Kleinheinz Capital Partners: 0.7 mil shares

Apex Capital Management: 0.4 mil shares Sources: Goldman Sachs, Bloomberg TripAdvisor Ticker:

TRIP Sector:

Consumer Discretionary % owned by hedge funds:

50% 3Q Return:

-26% YTD Return:

+45% Major Owners:

Viking Global: 7.5 mil shares

Luxor Capital Group: 6.4 mil shares

Coatue Management: 5.9 mil shares

Lone Pine Capital: 5.7 mil shares

