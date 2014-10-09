The 10 Toughest Business Schools To Get Into

Instagram/@stanfordbusiness Stanford University’s Graduate School of Business is No. 1 on the list.

Even with the best GMAT scores and resume credentials, getting into a top business school is an incredibly competitive process that, to be honest, can sometimes feel like a crapshoot.

College and graduate school ranking authority The Princeton Review just released its 2015 guide to business schools, which includes a list on the toughest B-schools to get into.

The Princeton Review surveyed thousands of current students at top business schools and collected data from business school administrators like average GMAT scores and undergraduate GPAs of the first-year class, acceptance rate, and enrollment rate to come up with this list.

Here are the most selective business schools in the U.S., according to The Princeton Review:

