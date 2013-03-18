The Most Incredible Photos Of America's Marines So Far This Year

Photo: U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Kowshon Ye

Maybe I’m biased.The Marine Corps actually taught me, among other things, photography. Paid me for it, in fact.



I served four years as a Combat Correspondent — a Marine photojournalist — and saw a lot of places from behind a lens. I’ve been out for some time now, but I’ve noticed that every year these photographers in uniform get better and better at documenting America’s Marines.

These images are from just the first three months of the year, and they’re so good I had to post them.

