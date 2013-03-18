The Most Incredible Photos Of America's Marines So Far This Year

Photo: U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Kowshon Ye
Maybe I’m biased.The Marine Corps actually taught me, among other things, photography. Paid me for it, in fact.
I served four years as a Combat Correspondent — a Marine photojournalist — and saw a lot of places from behind a lens. I’ve been out for some time now, but I’ve noticed that every year these photographers in uniform get better and better at documenting America’s Marines.
These images are from just the first three months of the year, and they’re so good I had to post them.
The Marine Corps Martial Arts Program, or MCMAP, has remade the way the Corps conducts hand-to-hand combat.
Operators have to know how to insert themselves via helicopter, sometimes well within enemy territory.
This Devil Pup here will grow into a good Marine. Every Marine Corps official bulldog has rank, and gets promoted, no different than any Marine.
Ammunition for M-series rifles comes in strips of 10. All Marines qualify with the rifle at least once a year.
Marine pilots specialize in close air support, which basically puts them lower and closer to the fight than any other service.
BOOM! I've heard most artillery guys are loud talkers because by the time they leave the Marines they can't hear anything.
Speaking of boom, without Explosive Ordnance Disposal (pictured here), there'd be a lot more unwelcomed explosions.
Behind a bazooka is probably not the bet place to stand, but it does make for a good image. The back blast from any one of the Marines should fired weapons can kill.
These bad boys — Amphibious Assault Vehicles — have been a part of Marine Corps doctrine for decades.
Who could forget the Drill Instructors, the thing every Marine, regardless of their job, has in common.
