The Most Common Way Americans Injure Themselves On The Job

A new report from the BLS takes a look at the most common workplace injuries that resulted in people missing days.



By a long shot, the most common injuries requiring days off were sprains, strains, and tears (accounting for 38 per cent), the most common source of those was “overexertion in lifting or lowering” and by far the most common thing injured was the back.

Here’s the chart breaking it down:

Photo: BLS

What it comes down to is, Americans are ignoring the advice that’s posted in nearly every workplace in the nation: Lift with your lower body, not your back!

