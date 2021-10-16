8 of the most common mistakes nail salons make, according to Oprah Winfrey’s personal pedicurist of 12 years

- Insider spoke to Gloria Williams – Oprah Winfrey’s personal pedicurist for the last 12 years.
- Williams, who has 30 years of experience, revealed the most common mistakes she sees nail salons make.
- Manicurists should roll a nail polish bottle instead of shake it, and hot stones aren’t COVID-safe.
Winfrey decided to make Williams her personal pedicurist in 2009.
“She said, ‘That’s it, only Gloria is doing my feet,'” Williams recalled. “And the journey began.”
Williams still sees Winfrey once a month for her pedicure — “she loves earth tones” — and now runs Footnanny, a line of premium foot-care products that have appeared on Winfrey’s “Favorite Things” list for the last seven years in a row.
“It should be a spa-like feeling,” she added. “A whole atmosphere.”
“You have to look at someone’s feet prior to submerging them into the water.”
Williams said her favorites include CND and The GelBottle, which is a vegan polish.
“If they’re using a community group of hot stones, you’re not sure how they’re cleansing them,” she added. “So it’s best to avoid anything that doesn’t allow you to have your own set.”
“If it’s not a one-room place, you can spread the foot dust from one person to another,” she said. “In a professional setting, it’s not good to have foot dust flying in the air because those are carriers, and with COVID that was a big thing.”
“In states where you don’t have to wear a mask, dust can be carriers,” she added. “So with dry buffing, you have to be careful. If everyone’s not wearing a mask, that’s not a good thing.”
But Williams doesn’t see the purpose of doing a completely dry pedicure.
“As far as doing your gel polish dry with no water on it? No,” she said.