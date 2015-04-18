The 50 most common job interview questions

You’ve heard it a million times: Practice makes perfect.

That’s especially true when it comes to interviewing for jobs.

The very best thing you can do is prepare. And the best way to prepare is to think about and rehearse (but not memorise!) responses to the questions you’ll most likely be asked.

Not sure what those will be?

The online jobs and career community Glassdoor sifted through tens of thousands of interview reviews to find the questions hiring managers most frequently ask.

Here are the top 50:

1. What are your strengths?

2. What are your weaknesses?

3. Why are you interested in working for [insert company name here]?

4. Where do you see yourself in 5 years? 10 years?

5. Why do you want to leave your current company?

6. Why was there a gap in your employment between [insert date] and [insert date]?

7. What can you offer us that someone else can not?

8. What are three things your former manager would like you to improve on?

9. Are you willing to relocate?

10. Are you willing to travel?

11. Tell me about an accomplishment you are most proud of.

12. Tell me about a time you made a mistake.

13. What is your dream job?

14. How did you hear about this position?

15. What would you look to accomplish in the first 30 days/60 days/90 days on the job?

16. Discuss your resume.

17. Discuss your educational background.

18. Describe yourself.

19. Tell me how you handled a difficult situation.

20. Why should we hire you?

21. Why are you looking for a new job?

22. Would you work holidays/weekends?

23. How would you deal with an angry or irate customer?

24. What are your salary requirements?

25. Give a time when you went above and beyond the requirements for a project.

26. Who are our competitors?

27. What was your biggest failure?

28. What motivates you?

29. What’s your availability?

30. Who’s your mentor?

31. Tell me about a time when you disagreed with your boss.

32. How do you handle pressure?

33. What is the name of our CEO?

34. What are your career goals?

35. What gets you up in the morning?

36. What would your direct reports say about you?

37. What were your bosses’ strengths/weaknesses?

38. If I called your boss right now and asked him what is an area that you could improve on, what would he say?

39. Are you a leader or a follower?

40. What was the last book you read for fun?

41. What are your co-worker pet peeves?

42. What are your hobbies?

43. What is your favourite website?

44. What makes you uncomfortable?

45. What are some of your leadership experiences?

46. How would you fire someone?

47. What do you like the most and least about working in this industry?

48. Would you work 40+ hours a week?

49. What questions haven’t I asked you?

50. What questions do you have for me?

If you’re interviewing at companies like Google or Twitter, you can expect to be asked questions that are slightly less common — and way more bizarre.

NOW WATCH: 7 clichés you should never use in a job interview



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.