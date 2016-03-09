The 7 most common causes of men's hair loss -- and how to fix them

When a man starts to realise he’s losing his hair, he tends to panic. He immediately assumes there is nothing that can stem the tide of genetics rushing up to meet him.

Don’t panic — it may just incite further hair loss. There are actually many reasons men lose their hair, and some of them are even preventable. Our friends at Lloyds Pharmacy have created an infographic to help you figure out which one you’re suffering from — and how to stop it in its tracks.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.