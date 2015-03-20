The most common answers and categories on ‘Jeopardy!’

NBC The original daytime version debuted on NBC on March 30, 1964.

Seasoned fans of the show “Jeopardy!” know that certain categories pop up much more often than others.

And it turns out, there are common correct responses that surface over and over again too.

The data visualisation website Tableau Public crowdsourced a compelling visualisation of the top “Jeopardy!” answers and categories for the show, as well as for Double Jeopardy! and Final Jeopardy! rounds.

You can play around with the embedded infographic above to see the most common response and categories for each “Jeopardy!” round.

Since the show premiered in 1964, the most common response overall was “What is China?” and the most common category was Before & After.

For Double Jeopardy, the most common response was “What is Australia?” while in Final Jeopardy, the most common correct response was “What is Canada?”

To prepare for Final Jeopardy rounds, future contestants will want to brush up on their word origins. Since the show’s premiere 35 years ago, this category has been used in the Final Jeopardy round over 34 times, far surpassing the next most common Final Jeopardy category American History.

So if you ever find yourself on “Jeopardy!” and aren’t quite sure of the answer, remember the most common responses – statistics could be on your side.

