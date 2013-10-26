The 15 Most Clichéd Halloween Costumes Of 2013

Halloween is nearly here, which means that you’re running out of time to come up with a creative costume idea.

Each year, there are certain costumes that seem to pop up everywhere. According to Google Shopping, the minions of “Despicable Me” are this year’s most searched costume, with “Breaking Bad” and fox costumes rounding out the top three.

Here are some of the other costumes you’ll be seeing a lot of this Halloween.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.