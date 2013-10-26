The 15 Most Clichéd Halloween Costumes Of 2013

Halloween is nearly here, which means that you’re running out of time to come up with a creative costume idea.
Each year, there are certain costumes that seem to pop up everywhere. According to Google Shopping, the minions of “Despicable Me” are this year’s most searched costume, with “Breaking Bad” and fox costumes rounding out the top three.
Here are some of the other costumes you’ll be seeing a lot of this Halloween.
From feuds with Jimmy Kimmel to an outrageous stadium proposal, Kim and Kanye made headlines throughout 2013. Other variations of this costume include leather jogging pants and a plastic baby North West.
Now that 'Breaking Bad' has officially ended, Walter White getups will be everywhere, from Hazmat suits to Heisenberg pork pie hats.
Macklemore's 'Thrift Shop' was huge this year, as are faux fur coats and other vintage-inspired Halloween costumes.
What does the fox say? Maybe one of the thousands of people wearing this costume this Halloween will have an answer.
Prince Will, Duchess Kate, and the royal baby Prince George captured hearts across the world this year. Light-blue getups or other variations on royal wear will be popular.
'Game of Thrones' will be a hit at a lot of Halloween parties, but Daenerys-inspired costumes will be especially popular.
Costumes inspired by Netflix's 'Orange is the New Black' are pretty simple. Just buy some orange scrubs and you're ready to go.
Costumes based on the government shutdown will be popular, though there are sure to be many different interpretations.
The minions of 'Despicable Me' will be a popular costume this year, and it's relatively easy to assemble. Constant 'bee-doh' noises are a requirement for this getup.
Tough girls everywhere will pick up a bow and arrow to be Katniss from 'The Hunger Games' this Halloween.
Miley's VMA performance was the talk of the town for weeks, so don't be surprised to see more than a few twerking Teddys this Halloween.
The same goes for Miley's twerking victim, Robin Thicke, whose pinstripe suit is easily copied with a classic Beetlejuice costume.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.