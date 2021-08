The 22 most clever storage hacks we’ve seen in tiny spaces that we could all start using

The Murphy family has their bed on a floating rack that’s lowered down at night to maximize space in their 350-square-foot RV.

The family records their journey on their blog, Where Wild Ones Roam , and after moving out of their 3,000-square-foot home in 2018 they’ve learned to maximize a small space.

One example is their bed, which is pulled up and down using a simple rope and pulley system. This gives the couple an abundance of additional space in their master bedroom.

“We’ve learned that we can live the way we want to in a very small space, very sustainable,” Andy Murphy previously told Insider. “We like that more than how we lived before.”