The 22 most clever storage hacks we’ve seen in tiny spaces that we could all start using

The Murphy family has their bed on a floating rack that’s lowered down at night to maximize space in their 350-square-foot RV.
The family records their journey on their blog, Where Wild Ones Roam, and after moving out of their 3,000-square-foot home in 2018 they’ve learned to maximize a small space.
One example is their bed, which is pulled up and down using a simple rope and pulley system. This gives the couple an abundance of additional space in their master bedroom.
“We’ve learned that we can live the way we want to in a very small space, very sustainable,” Andy Murphy previously told Insider. “We like that more than how we lived before.”
Hope and Manny Hernandez purchased a 187-square-foot minibus for their tiny home, and the bus’ high ceilings are ideal for cabinet storage.
Hope and Manny Hernandez are touring the US and exploring breweries in a bus they’ve named the Beer Run Bus.
The couple said one of their biggest storage hacks was purchasing a bus with high ceilings. This allowed them to build tall cabinets that didn’t make their home feel cramped, the couple previously told Insider.
In the kitchen area of the same couple’s bus, they added a stove cover that doubles as counter space.
The kitchen area of the couple’s bus extends about 8 feet (2.44m), so there’s already plenty of counter space, Hope previously told Insider.
But a simple stove cover increases that counter space even more. When the stove is being used, the cover flips up and sits snuggly behind the stove.
The Battertons, a family of seven living in a 270-square-foot bus, combined sleeping and closet space in their trio of bunk beds.
Jeff and Anna Batterton and their five kids in a school bus that they transformed into a tiny home on wheels. The family’s three oldest daughters each have their own bunk bed in their school-bus home.
But the bunk beds — which are built into the walls of the home — serve as more than just sleeping space, the family previously told Insider.
Inside each bunk-bed area is a cubby where the girls store the majority of their clothing and toys.
Also in each bed area is a miniature nightstand, which has a reading light and USB outlet, the family wrote on their Instagram page @regainingadventure.
Storing groceries aboard the Sueiro family sailboat can get difficult, but luckily they have storage beneath the floorboards.
During the pandemic, Jessica and Will Sueiro moved onto a sailboat in France with their two children. As they get acclimated to their new life on the water, the family still struggles to find a place to store all their groceries, Insider previously reported.
In the small galley kitchen, they put all of their canned and packaged foods in the storage space below the floorboards.
Travel photographer Quin Schrock built hidden compartments that disappear into the wood paneling of his 66-square-foot tiny home.
Schrock began work on the Mercedez-Benz sprinter in March 2020 and calls it his “pandemic baby.” He previously told Insider that the tiny home is wrapped in wooden panels that cost him about $10,000.
These panels helped him build secret compartments that blend into the wall when not in use. They contain spices, toiletries, electronics, and even a mirror and are present throughout the van.
These inconspicuous compartments store all of Schrock’s essentials while maintaining a sleek look. He explains that this van is “probably 75% style, and 25% function,” unlike his previous van, where he says he was mostly focused on the functionality.
Christian Parsons and Alexis Stephens travel all over the US in their tiny house on wheels, so they built an ingenious pantry to store their food.
Since the couple travels a lot, they previously told Insider that they had to think of ways to make sure their belongings stayed in place while on the road.
For example, they built this pantry, which has 15 shallow shelves that house most of the couple’s food.
Each shelf has a front lip that stops the item from falling off the ledge and the sliding door ensures everything stays in place.
Nathaniel Wise has lived out of his vehicle for two years, and he stores most of his belongings under the platform bed that he built himself.
In the back of Wise’s Toyota Sequoia, he built a platform bed that rises so that he can store all of his belongings, Insider previously reported.
When he raises the platform, Wise can access his kitchen equipment and a large Tupperware container that holds his pantry items. Under the bed is also where most of his clothing is stored. He neatly rolls up 15 flannels, down jackets, and parkas to fit in this small space.
Lindsay and Eric Wood had limited closet space in their traditional tiny house, so they cleverly built a crawl-in.
At the back of their tiny house, the Woods previously told Insider that they cleverly built a deep closet that holds all their clothing and their washing machine without sacrificing too much space.
It’s not your typical walk-in closet; the couple has to crawl on their hands and knees to get to their belongings.
Jay Percival and Kels Cuddy live in a 202-square-foot school bus, and one of their best storage hacks involves a fridge that functions as living room seating.
For example, TVs can be bulky, ugly, and distracting, so tucking them away is an ingenious way to save space. In this tiny home, the television fit seamlessly into a cabinet and stayed out of sight when it wasn’t in use.
Christine Saldana’s and Kathy Marisca’s mid-century modern school bus features a waterproof bathroom, so they didn’t waste space with a shower.
The couple searched for ways to save money on rent and landed on living in an old bus they named Adelita.
Throughout the small space, they used clever hacks to save space.
Although the couple’s bathroom is tiny, they have enough space for a sink, toilet, and shower. That’s because the entire bathroom is waterproof, which means the entire bathroom functions as their shower.
A showerhead sits above their sink, and the entire room is used to get clean.
Sarah Storey and Melanie Tumlin live in a converted school bus with two kids, and they built drawers underneath their kitchen cabinets for pantry storage.
Storey and Tumlin live in a 240-square-foot tiny home on wheels with their toddler, baby, and dog, Insider previously reported. They converted the bus into a home themselves and included several space-saving methods like this one.
Hidden drawers beneath their kitchen cabinets pull out to reveal pantry items like jarred and canned foods.
Storey and Tumlin hide even more pantry supplies underneath their couch cushions.
To date, the husband and wife have transformed four Airstreams from the 1960s and 70s into sleek tiny homes, selling them for around $100,000 a piece.
A tiny apartment renter in Washington, DC, has an exposed clothing rack in her 400-square-foot space that she hides with a rolling shade.
Anju Abraham lives in a 400-square-foot studio apartment where she has an exposed closet, as Insider previously reported. To hide the visual clutter, Abraham installed an outdoor patio rolling shade in front of the clothing rack.
Abraham said that her apartment looks bigger when the shade is down.
“When rolled down, it hides my wardrobe and makes my space feel bigger and tidier,” she said. “It also adds an element of privacy by keeping my closet out of sight when I have visitors.”
In the kitchen, Abraham used magnets to turn her freezer door into a spice rack, saving cabinet room for other items.
Abraham previously told Insider that she made this rack herself using jars and magnets. The spice jars have magnetic lids and are customizable.
Bree Contreras lives in an RV with their partner and dog, and they installed storage crates on the walls above their workspace.
The Fite family built an extendable porch into their 80-square-foot van to give them more storage and leisure space.
Mars and Ash Fite are raising two kids in their van, so carving out kid-friendly areas in the tiny space is a priority, as they previously told Insider.
For instance, the Fites built an extendable porch onto the back of the van, which they use as a space for their kids to play.
The porch not only offers the family more square footage, but it also acts as additional storage space when it’s not extended, allowing them to bring more items with them on the road than they could otherwise.
Karen and Sylvester Akpan built their son a bedroom loft to maximize space in their 270-square-foot RV.
When the Akpan family decided to live in an RV full time, they chose to make their son’s bedroom a loft above the driver’s seat, as they previously told Insider. Curtains give the space privacy.
Because the bedroom doesn’t take up valuable floor space, the Akpans have a larger kitchen and living room than they would otherwise.
Tim Davidson designed a secret litter box for his cat Oliver that’s tucked out of sight.
Before the tiny home was completed, Davidson had the builders add a hidden litter box underneath the home’s staircase.
Davidson told Insider it’s one of his favorite features of the home, and there’s still enough room under the stairs for his clothing.
“He’s got his own little cat door that he can go in, and it’s all hidden away,” Davidson previously told Insider of Oliver’s space, which Davidson can access via the bathroom to empty and replace the litter.