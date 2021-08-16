The 22 most clever storage hacks we’ve seen in tiny spaces that we could all start using

The Battertons, a family of seven living in a 270-square-foot bus, combined sleeping and closet space in their trio of bunk beds.

Jeff and Anna Batterton and their five kids in a school bus that they transformed into a tiny home on wheels. The family’s three oldest daughters each have their own bunk bed in their school-bus home.

But the bunk beds — which are built into the walls of the home — serve as more than just sleeping space, the family previously told Insider.

Inside each bunk-bed area is a cubby where the girls store the majority of their clothing and toys.

Also in each bed area is a miniature nightstand, which has a reading light and USB outlet, the family wrote on their Instagram page @regainingadventure.