The Charities Aids Foundation has released its 2015 World Giving index, a yearly report of the most charitable countries.

This year, the US was overtaken as the number one charitable nation by a surprising country that’s been in the political spotlight in the last few months.

Produced by Lamar Salter.



Follow BI Video: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.