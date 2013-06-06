The 12 Most Challenging Running Trails In America

Running is one of the most popular means of getting fit for a reason: It gives you a whole body workout, almost anyone can do it, and the only gear you need is yourself.



Today is National Running Day, and in honour of the holiday, we’ve put together a list of the 12 most difficult running trails in the U.S.

Let us know if we missed any.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.