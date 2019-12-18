The 10 most caring cities in the US, ranked

Wolfgang Rattay/Reuters A person receives vegetable soup at a soup kitchen.

WalletHub compared the 100 largest cities in the US to determine the most caring, altruistic cities.

They evaluated cities based on 39 metrics grouped into three categories: caring for the community, caring for the vulnerable, and caring in the workforce.

Virginia Beach, Virginia, ranked first, followed by Madison, Wisconsin, and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Some areas of the US are known for being friendlier than others. But which city is the most caring?

WalletHub compared the 100 most populated cities in the US across 39 metrics to determine the most caring cities in America.

The 39 metrics fall under three main umbrella categories:

Caring for the community (favours for neighbours, food and clothing distribution for the needy, share of income donated to charity)

(favours for neighbours, food and clothing distribution for the needy, share of income donated to charity) Caring for the vulnerable (adoption rate, rehabilitation centres per capita, pet shelters and rescue services per capita)

(adoption rate, rehabilitation centres per capita, pet shelters and rescue services per capita) Caring in the workforce (nurses per capita, firefighters per capita, mental health counselors and therapists per capita)

Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale (100 being the highest level of caring). WalletHub then determined the weighted average across all metrics to calculate a total score for each city.

Here are the top 10 most caring cities in the US.

10. Scottsdale, Arizona

Rick Scuteri/AP Images for Boys & Girls Clubs of America Choice Hotels employees revitalize the teen room of Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Scottsdale.

Caring for the community rank: 4

Caring for the vulnerable rank: 1

Caring in the workforce rank: 95

Total score: 63.07

9. Boston, Massachusetts

Marc Andrew Deley/Invision for Lowe’s/AP Images Lowe’s Heroes employee volunteers deploy a shovel brigade to help Boston’s Leahy-Holloran Community Centre dig its way out of winter.

The city of Boston has the most residents working in community and social services per capita.

Caring for the community rank: 15

Caring for the vulnerable rank: 37

Caring in the workforce rank: 3

Total score: 63.89

8. Chesapeake, Virginia

Gary C. Knapp/AP A Chesapeake family hosts young military members stationed in southeastern Virginia for Thanksgiving.

Caring for the community rank: 7

Caring for the vulnerable rank: 24

Caring in the workforce rank: 14

Total score: 64.59

7. Fremont, California

Eric Risberg/AP San Francisco Giants fans laugh during a charity golf shootout between the San Francisco 49ers and San Francisco Giants.

Fremont has the lowest child poverty rate out of any of the cities.

Caring for the community rank: 8

Caring for the vulnerable rank: 4

Caring in the workforce rank: 41

Total score: 64.61

6. St. Paul, Minnesota

Jim Mone/AP A great grey owl is carried by a volunteer at the Raptor Centre on the St. Paul campus of the University of Minnesota.

Caring for the community rank: 14

Caring for the vulnerable rank: 34

Caring in the workforce rank: 1

Total score: 64.63

5. Minneapolis, Minnesota

Craig Lassig/Invision for Jockey Being Family Foundation/AP Kids work on a projects on the craft table at the Jockey Being Family Backpack adoption event in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Caring for the community rank: 22

Caring for the vulnerable rank: 29

Caring in the workforce rank: 2

Total score: 64.63

4. Lincoln, Nebraska

Bill Wolf/AP A phlebotomist at the Community Blood Bank of the Lancaster County Medical Society in Lincoln begins drawing blood from a donor.

Caring for the community rank: 38

Caring for the vulnerable rank: 5

Caring in the workforce rank: 10

Total score: 64.85

3. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Gene J. Puskar/AP The Pittsburgh Pirates collect donations outside PNC Park in Pittsburgh for hurricane-devastated Puerto Rico in 2017.

Caring for the community rank: 12

Caring for the vulnerable rank: 25

Caring in the workforce rank: 5

Total score: 65.36

2. Madison, Wisconsin

Scott Bauer/AP A volunteer with VoteRiders helps people get the required photo identification needed to vote.

Caring for the community rank: 3

Caring for the vulnerable rank: 17

Caring in the workforce rank: 15

Total score: 65.48

1. Virginia Beach, Virginia

Lynne Sladky/AP Volunteers pick up trash on Earth Day at Virginia Key Beach Park.

Virginia Beach has the fourth-most volunteering hours per capita of all the cities.

Caring for the community rank: 1

Caring for the vulnerable rank: 19

Caring in the workforce rank: 17

Total score: 66.48

