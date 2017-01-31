Novak Djokovic's Australian Open win turned up the heat on the race for Roger Federer's Grand Slam record

Novak Djokovic won the Australian Open, his 15th career Grand Slam title.

Djoker still trails Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, but he is red hot, has won three Slams in a row, and has age on his side.

It is no lock that Djokovic will catch Federer, but the race is back on.

Novak Djokovic beat Rafael Nadal in the final of the Australian Open. Maybe more importantly, Djoker has won three straight slams and has now won 15 in his career.

Djokovic now trails Nadal by two Slams and is five behind Roger Federer’s 20 career titles. Djokovic is also a year younger than Nadal, six years younger than Federer, and is starting to peak again at a time when the other two appear to be slowing down.

Yutong Yuan/Business Insider Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, and the race for the most career men’s Grand Slam titles.

The favourites in this race have shifted slightly over the last few years, but right now it is starting to feel like it is only a matter of time before Djokovic holds the record. At the very least, his recent hot streak will put more emphasis on the race over the next few seasons.

