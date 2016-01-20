It suddenly looks like Novak Djokovic has the best chance to catch Roger Federer's Grand Slam record

With Rafael Nadal bowing out in the first round of the Australian Open, this is just the latest sign that it is Novak Djokovic, and not Rafa, who has the best shot to break Roger Federer’s record of 17 career men’s Grand Slam titles.

For a long time it looked like Nadal would be the one to catch Federer as Djokovic appeared to start his run a little too late and fell behind the pace. But what Djokovic appears to have is that he is surging at an age when the other top players were slowing down.

If Djokovic were to win the Australian Open, it would be his third Grand Slam at Age 28 alone. Meanwhile, Nadal has not won a Grand Slam since turning 28 and Federer has only two titles since turning 28, and none since turning 30. If Djokovic can avoid the same sudden tail-off as the others, he has a decent shot to reach 17.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.