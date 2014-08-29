The 14 Most Caffeinated College Campuses In America

Slogging through countless exams, lectures and hangovers, college students practically have a divine right to guzzle down gallons of caffeine.

According to new data from GrubHub, some campuses are more jittery than others, with students packing up to 10% of their online orders with coffee, espresso, and energy drinks.

The delivery site ranked the student bodies with the highest percentage of their total orders that contain caffeinated beverages like vanilla lattes and Red Bulls — and Philadelphia school dominated.

Six of the top 14 schools were located in the Philadelphia area, with the University of Pennsylvania and Drexel University taking the top two spots.

Here is the full list of the 14 colleges that have the biggest caffeine fixes:

1. University of Pennsylvania – more than 10% of orders contain coffee/espresso/ energy drinks.

2. Drexel University – 9% of orders contain coffee/espresso/ energy drinks.

3. Lehigh University – 8% of orders contain coffee/espresso/ energy drinks.

4. The College of New Jersey – 8% of orders contain coffee/espresso/ energy drinks.

5. University of the Sciences – 8% of orders contain coffee/espresso/ energy drinks.

6. Temple University – 7% of orders contain coffee/espresso/ energy drinks.

7. Hofstra University – 6% of orders contain coffee/espresso/ energy drinks.

8. Middle Tennessee State University – 5% of orders contain coffee/espresso/ energy drinks.

9. Rochester Institute of Technology – 5% of orders contain coffee/espresso/ energy drinks.

10. Rider University – 4% of orders contain coffee/espresso/ energy drinks.

11. Villanova University – 4% of orders contain coffee/espresso/ energy drinks.

12. The University of the Arts – 4% of orders contain coffee/espresso/ energy drinks.

13. Pratt Institute – 4% of orders contain coffee/espresso/ energy drinks.

14. University of Maryland – 4% of orders contain coffee/espresso/ energy drinks.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.