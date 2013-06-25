The 8 Worst Gold Price Predictions We've Ever Heard

Among other asset classes that got slammed in recent weeks, gold totally got torpedoed falling below $1,300 for the first time since 2010.



And with inflation falling and the dollar stronger, analysts across Wall Street are convinced the yellow metal will continue to lose its luster.

Unfortunately, this has been devastating for the gold bulls, especially those who expected easy monetary policy to send prices into the stratosphere.

While gold prices were on their ascent, we heard some bullish calls from high-profile Wall Streeters that would make dotcom era equity analysts blush. For whatever reason, gold ultra-bulls argued that the precious metal would be worth multiples of where it is today. We’ve heard targets from $5,000 to $46,000.

With prices plummeting again (currently around $1,282/oz), we thought it would be a good time to revisit some of the wildest gold price targets we’ve heard in the last year.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.