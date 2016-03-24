The 'ideal' British home is surprisingly modest

Getty Christmas lights could slow down your broadband, Ofcom has warned

If you thought most British people would rather live in old country mansions or lavish Spanish villas, think again.

A survey by property search engine Zoopla has found that the average ideal home for Britons is in fact a “modest 3.5 bedroom home with a small garden.”

As well as not being too bothered by the house’s size, 44% of Brits favour a “modern style home compared to just 8% lusting for a Victorian period property.”

Just over half say they would still choose to live in the UK even “if money were no object” despite better weather elsewhere.

Parking space — preferably a garage — for at least two cars and a location that was “within a mile” of the nearest town or city centre also made the wish-list.

Lawrence Hall of Zoopla said that taste in homes defines a nation, and that this survey proved Brits were as modest as their reputations:

“Forget chocolate-box cottages, swimming pools and sweeping drives — our ideal homes are practical and best suited for our family lives. Clearly proximity to a well-connected train station or motorway is crucial as more of us are now looking to cut down our daily commute. “When looking for a property, finding the right balance between a comfortable, spacious home and a convenient commute to work is evidently more of a priority for Brits than finding a mansion in France, or Malibu beach house.”

The survey added that although Britons’ modesty was admirable, it was also a product of the “current market making it harder than ever for twenty somethings to take the first step onto the property ladder,” and that “Brits in their 20s also have lower expectations from their ideal home than older age groups.”

