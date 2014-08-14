The 17 Most Bizarre Tech Company Interviews Ever

'This was a job interview for when I graduated college. I flew to Iowa and was met at the airport by two of the guys I would be working with. We went to a great restaurant, ordered lots of alcohol, went clubbing and they got me to my hotel around 1 am.

'Next morning at 6 am I meet up with two more guys I'd be working with and we go out for a big breakfast. Then to the office for a bunch of quick 30 minute interviews. Lunch is two more guys I'd be working with. We go to another really nice restaurant for a long leisurely lunch and they are ordering mixed drinks, lots of alcohol. Then back to the office for a bunch of quick 30 minute interviews.

'Two more guys take me out for drinks and then we do dinner and go clubbing and they get me back to my hotel by around 1 am. Rinse and repeat for the next day.

'I had never had so much great food, great drinks, lack of sleep and being 'on' within one 48 hour period. It took days to recover.

'The job itself was exactly what I wanted to do so I accepted their offer. Then I became one of the 'two guys' crew.

'The goal of the interview process was two fold. Although it was a technical engineering job, there was some degree of entertaining customers and the expense account was kind of unlimited. They needed to know that you could handle having access to unlimited amounts of alcohol in a peer pressure situation.

'Secondly, for the job we flew to and solved the urgent and vexing customer problems that local employees had been unable to solve. Lots of pressure and very challenging. They needed to know if you were a reasonable and coherent person when you had no sleep and were under maximum stress for days at a time.'