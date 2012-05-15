The 19 Most Bike-Friendly Cities In America

Photo: Flickr

With gas prices expected to rise, it might be time to find another primary mode of transportation. The League of American Bicyclists has identified 217 Bicycle Friendly Communities across 47 states in an annual ranking.



The organisation hands out platinum, gold, silver and bronze awards to communities that support bicycling infrastructure (i.e bike lines), policies and education programs.

Towns and cities in the Mountain West, including Durango, CO and Missoula, MT gave the strongest showing.

Below is a list of towns and cities that received platinum and gold status. You can see the full list here.

Platinum:

Bolder, CO

Davis, CA

Portland, OR

Gold:

Breckenridge, CO

Corvallis, OR

Durango, CO

Eugene, OR

Fort Collins, CO

Jackson Teton County, WY

Madison, WI

Minneapolis, MN

Missoula, MT

Palo Alto, CA

San Francisco, CA

Scottsdale, AZ

Seattle, WA

Stanford University, CA

Steamboat Springs, CO

Tucson, AZ

