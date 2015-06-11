The 25 most beloved CEOs in America

Kobby Dagan / Shutterstock.com Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg landed the No. 4 spot.

Can’t stand the big boss at work? Try getting a job at Google, Nike, or Goldman Sachs.

Employees at these companies have three of America’s most beloved CEOs.



That’s according to a new report by Glassdoor, an online jobs and careers community. The 2015 Highest-Rated CEOs report relied solely on the input of employees who elected to participate anonymously in an online company review survey.

Respondents were asked to rate their CEO and say whether or not they approve of the way he or she is leading the company.

To be eligible for the final ranking, each CEO had to run a company with at least 1,000 employees, and had to have at least 100 approval ratings, senior management ratings, and company reviews between April 2014 and April 2015.

25. Corey Schiller (and co-CEO Asher Raphael) Co-CEOs Cory Schiller, left, and Asher Raphael, right. Company: Power Home Remodeling Group Approval rating: 91% Employee testimonial: 'The management here is unmatched with how well things are run, how they treat us (pay, bonuses, vacations) and just in general how cool they are.' 24. Omar S. Ishrak Medtronic CEO Omar S. Ishrak. Company: Medtronic Approval rating: 91% Employee testimonial: 'Mission of company is very admirable and truly what most employees and absolutely the CEO stand by, 'alleviate pain, restore health, and extend life.'' 23. Martin Mucci Paychex CEO Martin Mucci. Company: Paychex Approval rating: 91% Employee testimonial: 'The CEO is also awesome and you can tell he truly wants the best for the company AND the employees.' 22. Jeremy Stoppelman Yelp CEO Jeremy Stoppelman. Company: Yelp Approval rating: 91% Employee testimonial: 'You'll often end up in the same elevator as Jeremy and he'll joke around as if he doesn't own a huge company.' 21. Marc Benioff Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff. Company: Salesforce Approval rating: 92% Employee testimonial: 'The CEO and executive leadership team do an excellent job ensuring all employees are aligned with the company vision and inspired to contribute.' 20. Lyndon Rive SolarCity CEO Lyndon Rive. Company: SolarCity Approval rating: 92% Employee testimonial: 'From the top down we participate in weekly and monthly state of the company meetings that very concisely convey where we are at, where we're going, and exactly how we're going to get there.' 18. Mark Weinberger EY CEO Mark Weinberger. Company: EY Approval rating: 93% Employee testimonial: 'Leadership is people focused and want to do the right thing.' 17. Calvin McDonald Sephora CEO Calvin McDonald. Company: Sephora Approval rating: 93% Employee testimonial: 'They really care about their people starting all the way at the top with their CEO.' 16. John S. Watson Chevron CEO John S. Watson. Company: Chevron Approval rating: 93% Employee testimonial: 'Chevron also has strong leadership development programs and focus which helps improve leadership compared to other companies I have been at.' 15. Jim Weddle Edward Jones CEO Jim Weddle. Company: Edward Jones Approval rating: 93% Employee testimonial: 'My leaders consistently ask me what the company can do for me to make me feel like this is the best place to work.' 14. John Legere T-Mobile CEO John Legere. Company: T-Mobile Approval rating: 93% Employee testimonial: 'John Legere is a fun CEO to work under and is a part of the culture not an untouchable.' 12. Jeff Weiner LinkedIn CEO Jeff Weiner. Company: LinkedIn Approval rating: 93% Employee testimonial: 'Clear vision and mission, reinforced by CEO Jeff Weiner at bi-weekly all-hands meetings.' 11. Dara Khosrowshahi Expedia CEO Dara Khosrowshahi. Company: Expedia Approval rating: 94% Employee testimonial: 'The leadership really cares about their employees and takes the time to make sure that everyone has the tools they need to succeed and excel.' 10. Tim Cook Apple CEO Tim Cook. Company: Apple Approval rating: 94% Employee testimonial: 'Top level leadership is great. The common philosophy is all about doing the right thing for our customers.' 9. Glenn Johnson Insight Global CEO Glenn Johnson. Company: Insight Global Approval rating: 94% Employee testimonial: 'Great training, upper-level management truly cares about development of employees both as a business professional and person.' 8. John E. Schlifske Northwestern Mutual CEO John E. Schlifske. Company: Northwestern Mutual Approval rating: 95% Employee testimonial: 'The way the managing director runs the office allows for everyone to have an opportunity to voice their opinions. It is a very engaging environment where people respect each other and work together to achieve their goals.' 7. Lloyd C. Blankfein Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd C. Blankfein. Company: Goldman Sachs Approval rating: 95% Employee testimonial: 'Leaders in their field from graphic design to theoretical physics create an unparalleled working atmosphere.' 6. Hugh Grant Monsanto Company CEO Hugh Grant. Company: Monsanto Company Approval rating: 95% Employee testimonial: 'Amazing peers and leadership. My managers and teams I support make me feel very valued and appreciated.' 5. Scott Scherr Ultimate Software CEO Scott Scherr. Company: Ultimate Software Approval rating: 95% Employee testimonial: 'Always being able to talk openly, without conflict, the CEO knows every team member in Ultimate Software by name.' 4. Mark Zuckerberg Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Company: Facebook Approval rating: 95% Employee testimonial: 'Zuck is a legend in his own time, his Friday Q&A's are can't miss and it is awesome to hear him handle the tough unexpected questions.' 3. Charles C. Butt H-E-B CEO Charles C. Butt. Company: H-E-B Approval rating: 96% Employee testimonial: 'Management: Very easy to come forth and talk about anything. Management has always been willing to help their partners.' 2. Mark G. Parker Nike CEO Mark G. Parker. Company: Nike Approval rating: 97% Employee testimonial: 'Mark Parker knows what he is doing. Nike is really progressive on gay rights and I loved athlete asterisk, which is if you have a body you are an athlete!' 1. Larry Page Google CEO Larry Page. Company: Google Approval rating: 97% Employee testimonial: 'You'll see Larry and Sergey at TGIF and you'll admire how they lead the company. They are brilliant, goofy, low key but intense, and likeable.' 