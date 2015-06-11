The 25 most beloved CEOs in America

Can’t stand the big boss at work? Try getting a job at Google, Nike, or Goldman Sachs.
Employees at these companies have three of America’s most beloved CEOs.
That’s according to a new report by Glassdoor, an online jobs and careers community. The 2015 Highest-Rated CEOs report relied solely on the input of employees who elected to participate anonymously in an online company review survey.
Respondents were asked to rate their CEO and say whether or not they approve of the way he or she is leading the company.
To be eligible for the final ranking, each CEO had to run a company with at least 1,000 employees, and had to have at least 100 approval ratings, senior management ratings, and company reviews between April 2014 and April 2015.
Company: Power Home Remodeling Group
Approval rating: 91%
Employee testimonial: 'The management here is unmatched with how well things are run, how they treat us (pay, bonuses, vacations) and just in general how cool they are.'
Company: Paychex
Approval rating: 91%
Employee testimonial: 'The CEO is also awesome and you can tell he truly wants the best for the company AND the employees.'
Company: Yelp
Approval rating: 91%
Employee testimonial: 'You'll often end up in the same elevator as Jeremy and he'll joke around as if he doesn't own a huge company.'
Company: Salesforce
Approval rating: 92%
Employee testimonial: 'The CEO and executive leadership team do an excellent job ensuring all employees are aligned with the company vision and inspired to contribute.'
Company: EY
Approval rating: 93%
Employee testimonial: 'Leadership is people focused and want to do the right thing.'
Company: Chevron
Approval rating: 93%
Employee testimonial: 'Chevron also has strong leadership development programs and focus which helps improve leadership compared to other companies I have been at.'
Company: T-Mobile
Approval rating: 93%
Employee testimonial: 'John Legere is a fun CEO to work under and is a part of the culture not an untouchable.'
Company: LinkedIn
Approval rating: 93%
Employee testimonial: 'Clear vision and mission, reinforced by CEO Jeff Weiner at bi-weekly all-hands meetings.'
Company: Expedia
Approval rating: 94%
Employee testimonial: 'The leadership really cares about their employees and takes the time to make sure that everyone has the tools they need to succeed and excel.'
Company: Apple
Approval rating: 94%
Employee testimonial: 'Top level leadership is great. The common philosophy is all about doing the right thing for our customers.'
Company: Insight Global
Approval rating: 94%
Employee testimonial: 'Great training, upper-level management truly cares about development of employees both as a business professional and person.'
Company: Northwestern Mutual
Approval rating: 95%
Employee testimonial: 'The way the managing director runs the office allows for everyone to have an opportunity to voice their opinions. It is a very engaging environment where people respect each other and work together to achieve their goals.'
Company: Monsanto Company
Approval rating: 95%
Employee testimonial: 'Amazing peers and leadership. My managers and teams I support make me feel very valued and appreciated.'
Company: Ultimate Software
Approval rating: 95%
Employee testimonial: 'Always being able to talk openly, without conflict, the CEO knows every team member in Ultimate Software by name.'
Company: Facebook
Approval rating: 95%
Employee testimonial: 'Zuck is a legend in his own time, his Friday Q&A's are can't miss and it is awesome to hear him handle the tough unexpected questions.'
Company: H-E-B
Approval rating: 96%
Employee testimonial: 'Management: Very easy to come forth and talk about anything. Management has always been willing to help their partners.'
Company: Nike
Approval rating: 97%
Employee testimonial: 'Mark Parker knows what he is doing. Nike is really progressive on gay rights and I loved athlete asterisk, which is if you have a body you are an athlete!'
Company: Google
Approval rating: 97%
Employee testimonial: 'You'll see Larry and Sergey at TGIF and you'll admire how they lead the company. They are brilliant, goofy, low key but intense, and likeable.'
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.