38 of the most beautiful wedding photos taken in 2020

Linda McQueen Photography Insider collected some of the best wedding photos from 2020.

Although 2020 was a year unlike any other, millions of couples upheld one age-old tradition: getting married.

The weddings looked a bit different, with masks, social distancing, and virtual celebrations becoming part of the new normal.

But the love between newlyweds was clearer than ever, as pictures from 2020 weddings demonstrate.

Insider collected some of the most beautiful wedding photos from 2020 to highlight how meaningful nuptials became this year.

Getting married in 2020 felt like an accomplishment for many people.

Justin James Muir Wedding attendants cheer them on.

Justin James Muir captured this photo of two ecstatic brides on their wedding day.

One of the newlyweds raised her bouquet in triumph while holding her wife’s hand.

Couples got creative with where they got married this year.

Belathée Photography You can’t miss their smiles.

For instance, this bride and groom got married on their front stoop.

They transformed the area into a dreamy wedding destination by covering it in flowers, and they even placed a broom at the end of the stairs that they could jump over.

Belathée Photography captured their big day.

Other couples took advantage of scenic backgrounds.

Kenzie Victory The city made the shot.

The Eiffel Tower framed these love birds on their wedding day, elevating the overall look of their nuptials.

Kenzie Victory photographed the couple.

The photographers captured candid moments of love.

Dennis Roy Coronel It was an intimate moment.

A bride and groom lean in for a kiss in Dennis Roy Coronel’s photo.

They got beautiful photos using the whims of nature.

ANÉE ATELIER The unexpected flight was stunning.

A flock of birds took this ANÉE ATELIER shot to the next level.

The birds naturally framed the couple, and the newlyweds’ joy at the serendipitous moment shines through.

The photographers captured stunning brides.

Bedge Pictures She gazes at the camera.

Bedge Pictures shot this bride from above while she looked directly into the camera, highlighting her colourful ensemble.

Black-and-white filters made sweet moments even more tender.

Brian Leahy The man grins at the camera.

It’s a family affair in Brian Leahy’s photo. A bride fixes her father’s tie while her mother adjusts her dress.

The love between them is evident in the shot.

Stunning backdrops made pictures even more powerful.

Porterhouse Los Angeles They stood on an overlook.

“Hair Love” creator Matthew A. Cherry and his wife Candice Wilson-Olensky eloped in Malibu in November, as Brides reported.

Rolling hills surrounded the couple during their intimate outdoor ceremony. Porterhouse Los Angeles took the picture.

Some couples were surrounded by friends and family as they celebrated their marriages.

Erich McVey Flower petals surround them.

Erich McVey photographed Hilary Rushford Collyer and her husband’s celebratory walk between their guests.

Their hands are raised in triumph as their guests scatter flower petals around them.

Others felt their loved ones’ support from afar.

Flightless Bird Photography The bride shows off her ring.

A bride spoke to a loved one who wouldn’t be physically attending the wedding on the phone in this picture, which was taken by Flightless Bird Photography.

Although you can’t see the person she speaks to, the bride’s teary expression makes clear the connection between them.

There were glamorous courthouse weddings.

Freckled Fox The couple got married at a courthouse.

A bride and groom stopped to embrace one another outside the courthouse in which they got married in Freckled Fox’s photo.

The bride’s retro shoes give the photo a timeless look.

Others had blissful backyard gatherings.

Trene’ Forbes The backyard was their venue.

Trene’ Forbes captured a couple who brought glamour to their backyard wedding.

The groom’s colourful suit coordinates with the bride’s flower crown and bouquet.

2020 showed that outdoor weddings are often the best choice.

Amy and Stuart The setup has a romantic feel.

A couple exults in their wedded bliss in this picture, which was captured by Amy and Stuart.

The table sets the fun party tone, and the scattered chairs and dancing pose make the photo even more festive.

Grooms got emotional during their ceremonies.

Sam Jasper Photography His eyes are focused on what’s coming.

Sam Jasper Photography snapped a shot of a groom shedding a tear as his spouse walked down the aisle.

His support team stands next to him during the big moment, making the photo even sweeter.

Candid moments of joy were captured forever.

Elizabeth LaDuca She holds champagne while he holds her bouquet.

Newlyweds frolic in a field together in this picture, which was taken by Elizabeth LaDuca.

Sometimes the simplest poses created the most beautiful pictures.

A Guy and a Girl Photography She looks up happily.

A groom leans in to kiss his bride in this picture taken by A Guy and a Girl Photography.

Wedding photographers gave people a glimpse at intimate moments between newlyweds.

Freckled Fox The grooms touch noses.

Freckled Fox snapped this shot of two grooms leaning their faces together in silhouette.

The light shining between them creates drama, and the sweet touch of their noses makes clear the connection the couple shares.

Quiet moments made for lifelong memories.

Gione da Silva The photo has a classic feel.

Gione da Silva captured a bride and groom posing under a flower-covered archway.

The bride’s bouquet coordinates with the flowers surrounding them.

Family members hugged each other tightly when they could at 2020 weddings.

House On The Clouds They’re huddled together.

A bride embraces two members of her family in House On The Clouds’ photo.

Pandemic accommodations didn’t make the weddings any less beautiful.

Still Miracle Photography The bride and groom gaze at one another.

A bride and groom adhered to London’s requirement that people wear face coverings in cabs in Still Miracle Photography’s image.

The groom wore a traditional mask, while the bride’s veil served as her face covering.

Both the bride and groom look stunning in the black-and-white shot, and the mask simply acts as a poignant reminder of the difficult year in which they got married.

Some couples weren’t afraid to mess up their clothes for the perfect shot.

Jenna Lee Pictures They kiss as the water crashes over them.

In Jenna Lee Pictures’ aerial shot, a bride and groom lie in the sand in their wedding attire.

Waves crash around them, creating the illusion that they’re part of the sea.

Others brought their furry friends with them for photos.

Katie Karlberg Photography The bride wore a jean jacket and sneakers.

Katie Karlberg Photography captured a laid-back couple on their wedding day as they walked down a beach with their dogs.

The bride looks at the groom lovingly in the shot.

And life didn’t stop just because a couple was getting married.

Linda McQueen Photography The couple joined protestors speaking out in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

As Dr. Kerry Anne Perkins and Michael Gordon posed for wedding photos in Philadelphia in June, they crossed paths with a group protesting in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

Perkins and Gordon spontaneously decided to join the gathering for their wedding ceremony, standing in solidarity with the protestors. The photo went viral online.

Linda McQueen Photography captured the stunning image.

The weddings marked the start of a new chapter for many couples.

Victoria Somerset-How Photography Her baby was with her on her wedding day.

A bride who is pregnant posed in her wedding dress for this photo taken by Victoria Somerset-How Photography.

The soon-to-be wife and mother cradles her baby bump with a soft smile. It’s an intimate portrait of a woman in transition.

Other brides had already started a new chapter before they said “I do.”

Tennille Fink A mum breastfed her child at her wedding.

Tennille Fink captured a bride who paused her celebrations to breastfeed her baby.

The bodice of her dress sits next to her so she can feed her child, and she holds a glass of champagne while looking at her child.

The baby wears a miniature version of the bride’s gown, making the portrait even sweeter.

Everyday locations were transformed for weddings.

Kir2Ben Photography The colourful door complements the bright flowers.

Like many other 2020 couples, this bride and groom said their vows on their front stoop.

Kir2Ben Photography captured the couple kissing with flowers surrounding them.

Newlywed glee took centre stage in many of the photos.

Melissa Ergo Photography A black-and-white filter adds to the shot.

Melissa Ergo Photography captured a candid photo of a bride giggling during her wedding ceremony.

Traditions got an upgrade at many 2020 weddings.

Kirsty Mackenzie Photography The whole group was excited.

Instead of rice, these newlyweds were covered in confetti as they left their wedding in Kirsty Mackenzie Photography’s picture.

Their loved ones clapped after tossing the confetti around them.

Different newlyweds’ personalities shined through in the photos.

Karen Obrist Photography The couple leans towards each other lovingly.

In Karen Obrist Photography’s shot, a couple makes a statement with their wedding fashion.

The nontraditional boots and suit with no top give the wedding a modern feel.

Brita Olsen Creative planned and styled the event, Liza Lubell provided the flowers, and Emily Lael Aumiller provided the couple’s cake.

The pandemic showed up in subtle ways in many of the best shots.

Eve Rox Photography The guests wore masks.

At first glance, you might just see a bride and groom kissing in Eve Rox Photography’s photo.

But with a closer look, you’ll see their masked loved ones, supporting them from a safe distance.

Couples went to new heights to celebrate their love.

Rebecca Yale Photography The wide shot creates a grand feel.

A bride and groom posed on a rocky mountain on their wedding day.

Rebecca Yale Photography captured the couple as the sun set behind them, giving the photo a romantic feel.

The photographers spotlighted stunning wedding couture.

Reem Photography They leaned together for the shot.

These newlyweds look like royalty, thanks to the bride’s princess-style gown and crown, as well as the groom’s ornate tuxedo jacket.

They exude elegance as they lean in to kiss. Reem Photography was their photographer.

Many couples only had eyes for each other.

Sarah Joy Photo The bride’s dress twirls.

A bride and groom dance together outside their wedding venue in Sarah Joy Photo’s picture.

Carefully selected decor took wedding photos to the next level.

Lin and Jirsa Photography The chandelier makes the setup even more beautiful.

These newlyweds posed in a gazebo covered with roses and ivy on their wedding day.

Alfred House Productions planned the wedding, and Lin and Jirsa Photography documented the day.

Smaller weddings weren’t any less grand.

Terri Baskin Photography The setting made all the difference.

Although this couple had a minimalist wedding, the ornate building that stood behind them as they said their vows gave it a grandiose feeling.

Terri Baskin Photography captured the wedding, which only had two guests.

Aerial shots offered a new perspective of weddings.

Teshorn Jackson The groom hugs the bride.

A bride and groom laid on a rock so Teshorn Jackson could capture this photo.

It didn’t matter where or when couples got married.

Victoria Selman The trees create a natural archway.

Victoria Selman photographed a couple kissing in a wooded area on their wedding day.

The bride’s train spills towards the camera.

They were just happy they could finally seal the deal.

Rachel Joyce Photography They left their ceremony holding hands.

A bride and groom raise their hands in glee as they exit their wedding ceremony in Rachel Joyce Photography’s picture.

A small group of wedding guests smile behind them as they put their masks on.

