48 of the most beautiful wedding photos taken in the last decade

Annuj Yoganathan/Fearless Awards The Fearless Awards have celebrated the best wedding photos from around the world since 2011.

The Fearless Awards celebrate the best wedding photos in the world, recognising a new group of pictures every two months.

A panel of expert judges from Fearless Photographers, a digital platform that connects engaged couples with wedding photographers around the world, select the winners.

The awards have been conducted since 2011, so they showcase photos taken throughout the last decade.

The best wedding photos of the 2010s highlight the different ways couples celebrate their love, including a bride and groom who submerged themselves in the ocean in their wedding attire.

The best wedding photographers of the decade weren’t afraid to go to great heights for their couples.

Ben Chrisman/Fearless Awards The photographer shot the couple from above.

In 2010, Ben Chrisman took this stunning photo of a couple from above. Everything about the photo seems natural, from the flowers to the bride’s bare feet.

The photographers played with light in many of the best photos.

Christina Craft/Fearless Awards The dark space makes the couple stand out.

In photographer Christina Craft’s2010 photo, a couple stands in a patch of light on the porch of their honeymoon suite.

The standout photographers weren’t afraid to get a little wet to capture the perfect shot.

Sasha Leahovcenco/Fearless Awards This bride and groom stood in the ocean for their wedding photos.

Photographer Sasha Leahovcenco snapped a photo of the moment a wave crashed over this couple in 2010.

Many couples took a humorous approach to their weddings in the last decade.

Dragan Zlatanovic/Fearless Awards The swimmers contrast the dressy couple.

In 2011, photographer Dragan Zlatanovic took this photo of a bride and groom standing on a dock, surrounded by divers.

The photographers showed that brides often have to multitask.

Daniel Aguilar/Fearless Awards The bride smiled as she was given water.

In 2011, photographer Daniel Aguilar took this photo of a bride sipping on water while she feeds her baby a bottle.

Grooms weren’t afraid to have a little fun in the 2010s.

In 2011, photographer Jacklyn Greenberg snapped a photo of groomsmen tossing their friend in the air. The groom hammed it up for the camera while he was airborne.

Brides also had some fun with their photos.

Mark Pawlyszyn/Fearless Awards The bride looked small against the large sky.

A bride appears to be floating in this picture taken by Mark Pawlyszyn in 2011.

Many of the best pictures of the decade captured the anticipation couples feel on their big day.

Tim Chin/Fearless Awards You can see the bride coming down the stairs in the background.

In photographer Tim Chin’s shot, which was taken in 2011, a groom is seen adjusting his tie one more time before seeing his bride for the first time in her wedding dress.

Photographers were there for tons of intimate wedding moments.

Jacqueline Willard/Fearless Awards The painting in the background echoed the mood.

Photographer Jacqueline Willard snapped a photo of a bride and groom stealing a kiss in 2012. You can only see the bride’s legs wrapped around the groom’s waist, and her hands around his neck.

Some photographers used black and white to add to their pictures.

Vincent Ribon/Fearless Awards You can see the bride’s mother helping in the background.

Photographer Vincent Ribon took this dramatic picture of a bride putting on her wedding dress in 2012, focusing on her exposed back when the gown is halfway on.

Couples were often surrounded by their loved ones in the best photos.

Samo Rovan/Fearless Awards Both the bride and groom looked up at the petals as they fell.

In 2012, photographer Samo Rovan took this joyful picture of a couple being greeted by rose petals falling from the ceiling at their reception.

But even as they partied with their wedding guests, the couples always found their way back to each other.

In 2012, photographer Jacklyn Greenberg took this photo of two grooms kissing as they sat on their friends’ shoulders.

Some of the photographers used double-exposure to make their work stand out.

Davina + Daniel The couple leaned toward each other for the shot.

Photographer Daniel Kudish made it seem as if this couple was part of the natural landscape behind them in this photo taken in 2012.

Weddings took place in a myriad of locations over the last decade.

A couple posed for pictures in a crowded street in this 2013 shot taken by photographer Amir Razi, seemingly unaware of the people around them.

The photographers demonstrated that sometimes rain can be a good thing on a wedding day.

Emin Kuliyev/Fearless Awards The couple gazed at one another for the shot.

Photographer Emin Kuliyev took a close-up of a bride and groom standing under a translucent umbrella in 2013. The rain falling off the umbrella makes the picture even more romantic.

Couples weren’t afraid to get playful for pictures.

Siva Haran/Fearless Awards The couple laughed and held hands in the photo.

The focus is all on the couple in this 2013 shot taken by Siva Haran, despite the flock of birds surrounding them.

Some of the sweetest photos came from candid moments.

Samo Rovan/Fearless Awards Their friends are visible in the back of the photo.

A groom carries his bride out of their wedding while their friends shower them in confetti in this 2013 photo taken by Samo Rovan.

Emotional moments were the subject of many of the photos.

Joshua Dwain/Fearless Awards The photographer stood behind the bride to capture the shot.

Photographer Joshua Dwain caught a groom wiping away tears during his wedding ceremony in 2013.

Some couples got silly as they walked down the aisle.

Derren Raser/Fearless Awards The bride smiled at her husband.

In this 2014 photo taken by Derren Raser, a groom can be seen opening his mouth as guests throw confetti.

Photographers captured moments of joy between brides and their support systems.

Allison Callaway/Fearless Awards The bride and flower girl smiled for the shot.

A bride held hands with her flower girl as members of the bridal party fastened her dress in this picture taken by photographer Allison Callaway in 2014.

Some couples weren’t afraid to mess up their attire for the perfect shot.

Damon Pijlman/Fearless Awards The couple embraced one another as the waves hit them.

In 2014, photographer Damon Pijlman took a horizontal photo of a bride and groom lying on a shore as water splashed around them.

Photographers didn’t even have to show couples’ faces to evoke emotion in their pictures.

Karen Evans/Fearless Awards You can see a bride’s engagement ring from the angle of the shot.

In 2013, Karen Evans took this photo of two brides holding hands in front of a green backdrop.

Beautiful settings helped to create some of the stunning photos.

Andreu Doz/Fearless Awards The grooms leaned together as their guests threw flower petals at them.

The large mountains add to the beauty of the photo in this shot taken by Andreu Doz in 2015.

Photographers used close-up shots to showcase couples’ emotions.

Annuj Yoganathan/Fearless Awards The couple smiled at one another intimately as the photo was taken.

In 2015, Annuj Yoganathan took a picture of a bride and groom from behind as they leaned towards one another. Their friends are visible in the background of the photo, showering them in rice to celebrate their wedding.

Photographers combined everyday life with wedding activities to create some of the most unique photos.

Jesus Ochoa/Fearless Awards The couple laughs in the picture.

Photographer Jesus Ochoa took a photo of a bride and groom smiling on a crowded train in 2015. The riders smiling at them adds to its beauty.

Blurred shots with one portion of the frame in focus were popular throughout the decade.

Jorge Kick/Fearless Awards The bride smiled while her groom closed his eyes.

A groom takes a deep breath before he sees his bride in this photo taken by Jorge Kick in 2015.

Although the camera is focused on the groom, you can still see the emotion on the bride’s face in the background.

Couples were playful with each other in front of the camera.

Natan Sans/Fearless Awards The bride laughed in the shot.

A groom bit his wife’s exposed back playfully as they posed for photos on a balcony in this picture taken by Natan Sans in 2015.

Some of the best photos featured vibrant colours.

Joseph Radhik/Fearless Awards Pink flowers are everywhere in the photo.

In 2016, Joseph Radhik highlighted the myriad of colours in this bride’s wedding dress by taking a photo as she twirled. The pink flower petals falling around her add to the aesthetic.

Family played a big part in many of the weddings that were photographed.

Gian Luigi Pasqualini/Fearless Awards The bride and groom look at the baby.

Photographer Gian Luigi Pasqualini snapped this shot of a bride breastfeeding in 2016. His position outside of the car makes the photo feel like an intimate look into her real life.

Unexpected events created a lot of memorable photos.

Melissa Sigler/Fearless Awards Their expressions ranged from shock to laughter.

A bridal party wasn’t expecting to be hit by a wave in this picture taken by photographer Melissa Sigler in 2016.

The photographers captured a plethora of candid moments.

John Armstrong-Millar/Fearless Awards Both the bride and groom sported faces of concern.

This couple, photographed by John Armstrong-Millar in 2016, wasn’t expecting the sparklers on their cake to be so intense.

The photographers weren’t afraid to use creative angles.

Mike Shpenyk/Fearless Awards The water droplets are blurred in the photo.

Photographer Mike Shpenyk stood back from a couple in this 2016 photo, and part of the shot is blurred from what seems to be a water droplet in the bottom left of the frame. The couple embraced under an umbrella.

Many brides got a little help from their friends as they posed for photos.

Amer Nabulsi/Fearless Awards You can see the friend’s outstretched hand.

A bride appears to have lipstick wiped off of her teeth in this photo taken by Amer Nabulsi in 2017.

Pictures shot from a distance were some of the most captivating.

Donatas UFO/Fearless Awards The bride looks tiny in the shot.

A bride appears to be floating in the ocean in this expansive photo taken by Donatas Ufo in 2017.

A lot of the weddings looked magical through the lens of the camera.

Fabio Mirulla/Fearless Awards The groom carried the bride in the photo.

Photographer Fabio Mirulla took a picture of a couple surrounded by giant bubbles in 2017.

Many couples celebrated with tradition in mind.

Joseph Radhik/Fearless Awards Haldi ceremonies are traditional in Indian culture.

A groom participates in a Haldi ceremony in this stunning 2017 photo captured by Joseph Radhik. Indian brides and grooms are covered in turmeric paste in this pre-wedding tradition, as the material is said to bring good luck.

The photographers captured how exhausting weddings can be.

Maxime Faury/Fearless Awards The bride’s veil spilled off the bed.

Only the bride and grooms’ feet are visible in Maxime Faury’s 2017 photo, but the intimacy between them is clear as the groom leans his leg against the bride.

Emotion was a common theme in many of the pictures.

Ralf Czogallik/Fearless Awards Czogallik took the photo from the perspective of the groom.

Photographer Ralf Czogallik captured this dramatic photo of a bride crying during her wedding ceremony in 2017.

Lighting made pretty photos even more poignant.

Fabio Mirulla/Fearless Awards The brides held hands as they exited the wedding.

The ambient light of a sunset made the confetti falling at this 2018 wedding look like it was glowing. Fabio Mirulla took the joyous photo.

The photographers captured the intimacy couples share.

Gera Gallardo/Fearless Awards The grooms embraced in an intimate hug.

Photographer Gera Gallardo documented two grooms hugging in this black and white photo from 2018.

Couples danced the night away at their receptions.

Gloria Ruth/Fearless Awards Their family and friends watched as they danced.

A bride and groom twirled as confetti fell in this celebratory picture taken by Gloria Ruth in 2018. The bride’s dress billowed around them.

Silhouetted portraits made for some of the most stunning images of the decade.

Sanoj Kumar/Fearless Awards The bright sky pulled the eye to the silhouetted couple.

Only the couple’s shapes are visible in this 2018 photo taken by Sanoj Kumar, but the misty skyline helps the pair stand out.

The couples seemed overjoyed about their weddings no matter what the weather was like.

Trent Gillespie/Fearless Awards Nothing could rain on her parade.

Photographer Trent Gillespie caught a bride flashing a wide smile as family members helped prevent her gown from getting soaked during her rainy 2018 wedding.

Reflections made beautiful photos even more stunning.

David Hofman/Fearless Awards The bride and groom can be seen in the distance.

The night sky is mirrored on the aisle in this 2019 photo taken by David Hofman, making the scenery look otherworldly.

The settings helped call attention to the details of brides’ gowns.

Marius Stoica/Fearless Awards Exterior shots were some of the best in 2019.

Photographer Marius Stoica took advantage of a field of purple flowers to make a bride’s veil stand out in this picture from 2019.

Rain or shine, couples were just happy to be together.

Daniel Ribeiro/Fearless Awards Water played an important role in many of the photos.

A bride and groom smiled as they were covered in water in this 2019 photo captured by Daniel Ribiero. The groom embraced the bride from behind in the picture.

The photographers were there for tender moments between family members.

Photographer Paul Rogers took a photo of a bride tearfully hugging a family member as she left with her husband in 2019.

There was no shortage of celebratory wedding kisses in the last decade.

Newlyweds shared a sweet kiss while wearing party hats in this 2019 photo taken by Brittany Diliberto. Confetti rained down on them during their kiss.

