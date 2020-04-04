The most breathtaking view in every US state

John Moore/Getty Images There are so many breathtaking views around the country.

The United States is home to some seriously impressive, breathtaking views.

In places like Illinois and New York, you’ll find stunning views from buildings.

States like Oklahoma, North Carolina, Michigan, and Minnesota offer beautiful views of nature.

These stunning views around the United States vary greatly, but the one thing they have in common is that none will disappoint.

Here are are some of the most breathtaking views from every state.

ALABAMA: Bucks Pocket State Park

Shutterstock Bucks Pocket State Park.

Spread across three counties, Bucks Pocket State Park provides panoramic views of the Appalachian Mountain foothills.

ALASKA: Denali

There’s no question that Denali, the highest peak in North America that was renamed in 2015, provides spectacular views. According to a September 2015 calculation, the peak towers over Alaska at 20,310 feet tall.

ARIZONA: Grand Canyon

Anton Foltin/Shutterstock Grand Canyon.

It may be an obvious choice, but that doesn’t mean the Grand Canyon isn’t worth making a trip for. With its colourful rocks, unique eroded forms, and steep-sided canyons, it’s no wonder this national park is a Unesco World Heritage site.

ARKANSAS: Hot Springs Mountain Tower

Shutterstock View from the Hot Springs Mountain Tower.

With views of the Hot Springs National Park and Ouachita Mountains, this tower is worth a visit.

The upper deck of the mountain tower offers stunning views in the open air and the lower part includes exhibits about the area’s history.

CALIFORNIA: Griffith Observatory

If you hadn’t heard of the Griffith Observatory before, the 2016 movie “La La Land” surely made you aware of the marvel.

One side offers sweeping views of the Los Angeles skyline and the other gives a peek of the iconic Hollywood sign situated in the hills.

COLORADO: Mesa Verde National Park

Built by the Ancestral Puebloans who inhabited Mesa Verde for centuries, Mesa Verde National Park was established in 1906 by President Theordore Roosevelt and is the site of a slew of well-preserved cliff dwellings and archaelogical sites.

CONNECTICUT: Heublein Tower

Shutterstock Heublein Tower.

Heublein Tower in Simsbury, Connecticut, is a 165-foot-tall tower that used to be home to a prominent Hartford family, and now provides spectacular views of New England while also housing a museum focused on local history.

DELAWARE: Cape Henlopen State Park

Shutterstock Cape Henlopen State Park.

Across the Delaware coast, there are a slew of towers from World War II, but, at Cape Henlopen, one has been restored to offer breathtaking views of the park and the Atlantic Ocean.

FLORIDA: Seven Mile Bridge

pisaphotography/Shutterstock Seven Mile Bridge.

Connecting Little Duck Key and Knights Key, this seven-mile bridge may sound long but, the spectacular views of piercing blue water make the drive on Overseas Highway one of the most scenic in the country.

GEORGIA: Fort Mountain State Park

Shutterstock Fort Mountain State Park.

Located in North Georgia, Fort Mountain State Park is a popular camping site with an ancient rock wall, streams, and lakes.

HAWAII: Mauna Kea

Shutterstock Mauna Kea.

When measured from its underwater start, Mauna Kea is even taller than Mount Everest. Standing as the highest point in Hawaii, the island is also home to the world’s largest astronomical observatory.

IDAHO: Shoshone Falls

Shoshone Falls might not have the fame of Niagara Falls, but it’s actually taller, with water rushing from a peak of 212 feet, compared to Niagara’s 176 feet.

ILLINOIS: Skydeck at Willis Tower

cendhika/Shutterstock Views from the Skydeck at Willis Tower.

The 103rd floor of the wildly popular Skydeck at Willis Tower includes a glass balcony that hangs 1,353 feet above Chicago.

INDIANA: Soldier and Sailors Monument

Shutterstock Soldier and Sailors Monument.

Located in downtown Indianapolis, the monument was created at the end of the 19th century as a memorial to the “Hoosiers,” or Indiana natives, that served in the military. Standing at 231 feet above street level, the monument is only 15 feet shorter than the Statue of Libery.

IOWA: Grotto of the Redemption

Lost_in_the_Midwest/Shutterstock Grotto of the Redemption.

The largest man-made grotto in the world, Grotto of the Redemption was created through a combination of rocks, gems, and minerals worth over $US4 million.

KANSAS: Monument Rocks

TommyBrison/Shutterstock Monument Rocks.

A series of chalk formations that are rich in fossils, Monument Rocks is a geological site to behold.

KENTUCKY: Natural Bridge State Park

Shutterstock Natural Bridge State Park.

Situated in Daniel Boone forest, Natural Bridge State Park’s top view to see is of a 78-foot-long, 65-foot-tall sandstone bridge.

Created by continuous erosion, the arch provides a beautiful site in the middle of an equally wondrous forest.

LOUISIANA: Jackson Square

Sean Pavone/Shutterstock Jackson Square.

A historic park located in the French Quarter of New Orleans, Jackson Square has been a National Historic Landmark since 1960 and it’s a key part of the city’s history.

MAINE: Acadia National Park

Located on a coastal patch of Maine, Acadia has no shortage of things to see. The most impressive views are arguably from the top of Cadillac Mountain.

MARYLAND: National Harbour

Shutterstock National Harbour.

Just south of Washington DC sits the National Harbour, a waterfront development that provides striking views of the Potomac River. The Ferris wheel offers a bird’s eye view of the landscape.

MASSACHUSETTS: Prudential Skywalk Observatory

Shutterstock Views from Prudential Skywalk Observatory.

Located 50 floors above Boston, the observatory provides a truly stunning 360-degree view of the New England city and its famed attractions like Fenway Park.

MICHIGAN: Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore

Craig Sterken/Shutterstock Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore.

With many bodies of water in the US being a murky brown, the blue-green water of Lake Superior doesn’t exactly fit in.

The Pictured Rocks stretch for nearly 15 miles along the lake and tower above it anywhere from 50 to 200 feet, letting the vibrant Great Lake glimmer in its beauty.

MINNESOTA: Forestville/Mystery Cave State Park

Shutterstock Forestville.

What was once a bustling town in the mid-19th century is now a mix of scenic greenery, caves, underground pools, and interconnected passageways.

MISSISSIPPI: Windsor Ruins

Shutterstock Windsor Ruins.

Windsor was once an elaborate mansion built between 1859 and 1861. The mansion burned down in 1890, leaving behind beautiful,historic columns in its place.

MISSOURI: Gateway Arch

Shutterstock Gateway Arch.

Completed in 1965 and standing at 630 feet, the Gateway Arch offers sweeping views of St. Louis.

MONTANA: Paradise Valley

Shutterstock Paradise Valley.

Located between the Absaroka and Gallatin mountain ranges and just north of Yellowstone National Park, Paradise Valley is home to tall glaciers, clear rivers, and an overall beautiful landscape.

NEBRASKA: Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge

Shutterstock Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge.

Although it technically connects Nebraska and Iowa, the 3,000-foot-long Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge provides amazing views of Omaha over the Missouri River.

NEVADA: High Roller Observation Wheel

Kobby Dagan/Shutterstock The High Roller Ferris wheel.

Soaring 550 feet above the Las Vegas strip, the observation wheel is considered the tallest in the world.

NEW HAMPSHIRE: Mount Washington

Shutterstock Mount Washington.

Standing at 6,288 feet tall, Mount Washington is the highest peak in the Northeast and offers views of New Hampshire, Vermont, Maine, and Canada.

NEW JERSEY: Cape May

Shutterstock Cape May.

Cape May, located at the southern tip of New Jersey, is a popular beach getaway for a reason. The ocean is breathtaking, the lighthouse is picturesque, and the sunrise is out of this world.

NEW MEXICO: Four Corners

Shutterstock Four Corners.

A brass plaque marks the spot where Arizona, New Mexico, Utah, and Colorado supposedly meet.

NEW YORK: Top of the Rock

inigocia/Shutterstock Views from Top of the Rock.

Take in the sites of New York City’s attractions like the Empire State Building and Central Park from the Top of the Rock, which is the top of the famous Rockefeller Centre.

NORTH CAROLINA: Craggy Gardens

Shutterstock Craggy Gardens.

The National Heritage Area is filled with wildflowers that give way to striking mountain views.

NORTH DAKOTA: White Butte

Shutterstock White Butte.

At 3,506 feet above sea level, the White Butte is the highest point in North Dakota.

OHIO: Cincinnati Museum Centre

Shutterstock Cincinnati Museum Centre.

Built in what used to be the Union Terminal train station, the Cincinnati Museum Centre provides views of striking architecture, large-scale replicas of the city, and even ancient caves.

OKLAHOMA: Chickasaw National Recreation Area

Shutterstock Chickasaw National Recreation Area.

When the Choctaw Nation feared resettlement by developers, they sold their land to the federal government so it could be turned into a national park. Today, the area is home to scenic waterfalls, bridges, and trails.

OREGON: Crater Lake

Shutterstock Crater Lake.

Created when the volcano Mount Mazama collapsed nearly 8,000 years ago, the expansive and breathtaking Crater Lake is the deepest in the US.

PENNSYLVANIA: Mount Washington neighbourhood

Shutterstock Mount Washington neighbourhood.

The top of Mount Washington neighbourhood provides a panoramic view of Pittsburgh’s skyline and sights of the Allegheny and Monongahela Rivers joining the Ohio River.

RHODE ISLAND: Prospect Terrace Park

Shutterstock Prospect Terrace Park

Head to the top of this steep park for views of downtown Providence. Located in this cool, college town, Prospect Terrace Park is a great place to hang out and take in some views.

SOUTH CAROLINA: Downtown Charleston

Shutterstock Downtown Charleston.

This area has historical value, and it’s also filled with colourful buildings and beautiful trees.

SOUTH DAKOTA: Pinnacles Overlook.

Shutterstock Pinnacles Overlook.

Badlands National Park has a number of areas where visitors can experience stunning views, but Pinnacles Overlook surely has some of the most impressive ones.

TENNESSEE: Ruby Falls

Shutterstock Ruby Falls.

Found around 1,100 feet under Lookout Mountain, Ruby Falls has a 145-foot drop.

TEXAS: San Jacinto Museum of History

Shutterstock San Jacinto Museum of History.

Ride up nearly 500 feet in an elevator at the San Jacinto Museum of History to view sites such as historic battlefields. Head into the museum to see a collection of relics and manuscripts that help explain the history of the Lone Star state.

UTAH: Angels Landing

Shutterstock View from Angels Landing.

Situated in the heart of Zion National Park, Angels Landing provides visitors with views of some of Zion’s greatest draws, such as the Great White Throne and the Virgin River.

The path is carved right into the stone and there’s no guardrail, so travellers should be careful as they look out.

VERMONT: Lincoln’s Peak

Shutterstock Lincoln’s Peak.

Green Mountain National Forest goes on for over 40,000 acres, and Lincoln’s Peak is just one of many amazing places to stop as you explore it. From this observation deck, you can take in all-encompassing views of the forest.

VIRGINIA: Libby Hill Park

Shutterstock Views from Libby Hill Park.

Known as “The view that named Richmond,” Libby Hill Park’s overlook provides a great way to take in the city. Up a steep hill, the park is perfect to relax in and enjoy the lovely views of Richmond.

WASHINGTON: Columbia River Gorge

Shutterstock Columbia River Gorge.

Although the Columbia River Gorge may be best known for the great acoustics its amphitheater provides, the view down the river is not talked about nearly enough.

Head there for sunrise or sunset to catch truly stunning views of Washington.

WEST VIRGINIA: Spruce Knob

Shutterstock Views from Spruce Knob.

Head to one of West Virginia’s highest peaks in the Monongahela National Forest for amazing views of all the mountains and valleys below. From the observation deck, it’s easy to take it all in.

WISCONSIN: Apostle Islands National Lakeshore

Shutterstock Apostle Islands National Lakeshore.

A popular spot for diving, the Apostle Islands National Lakeshore, are made up of a series of underwater rock formations as well as some shipwrecks.

WYOMING: Grand Prismatic Spring

Yann Arthus-Bertrand/AP Grand Prismatic Spring

Grand Prismatic Spring is a key sight of Yellowstone National Park. Coming in as the third-largest hot spring in the world, this area’s array of colours are sure to be a sight you’ll never forget.

