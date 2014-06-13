The 10 Most Beautiful Starbucks Stores In The World

With more than 18,000 stores in 62 countries, Starbucks is a force in the coffee world.

The typical Starbucks storefronts are easily recognisable to the masses.

But some locations of the coffee shop are works of art.

Here are the most beautiful Starbucks stores around the world, with locations ranging from the suburbs of Seattle to the heart of Singapore.

