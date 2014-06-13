The 10 Most Beautiful Starbucks Stores In The World

With more than 18,000 stores in 62 countries, Starbucks is a force in the coffee world.

The typical Starbucks storefronts are easily recognisable to the masses.

But some locations of the coffee shop are works of art.

Here are the most beautiful Starbucks stores around the world, with locations ranging from the suburbs of Seattle to the heart of Singapore.

This eco-friendly drive-thru store in Tukwila, Wash., was made using four shipping containers.

This shop in Dubai might be the most beautiful mall location of Starbucks in existence.

This swanky location inside Galeries Lafayette in Paris is also a strong contender in the mall category.

Enjoy the outdoors at this 24-hour Singapore location.

This stunning Starbucks in Amsterdam was previously a bank vault.

You can even have the beauty of Starbucks while on the move in this Swiss train.

